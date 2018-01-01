Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown "freaking out" over Niall Horan praise
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said she was "freaking out" over a congratulatory comment from One Direction star Niall Horan.
The 13-year-old actress responded to a Twitter post from the singer about his adoration for the Netflix programme, in which he said: "Finished Stranger things this evening.
"Never thought I would be this obsessed by a show."
Brown, who plays Eleven in the hit sci-fi horror series, retweeted his message and said, adding a love heart emoji: "Yessss! So glad you liked it @NiallOfficial."
Horan then replied: "Loved it!
"Congratulations darling, you were fantastic."
Netflix
Incredibly excited, Brown wrote back: "Thank you! (literally fangirling and freaking out right now...) @NiallOfficial."
Brown's co-star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the series, also retweeted Horan's original message.
EastEnders Christmas episode tops BBC iPlayer figures over festive period
The Twitter exchange between Brown and Horan came after the actress had jokingly shared an Instagram picture from the Golden Globes on Sunday with rapper Drake, in which she joked he was her "security".
She posted a photo of the two of them together and wrote: "Blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party."
Eastenders fans confused after Tanya Branning disappears while daughters critical
Stranger Things, which was nominated in the best TV series category at the Golden Globes, aired its second series on the streaming service in October.
Brown is currently in the running for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series prize at the forthcoming Screen Actors Guild awards for her role as the mysteriously powerful young girl in the Duffer Brothers' show.
