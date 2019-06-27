The 12 funny, wacky and downright weird pictures from Brum Brexit rally
-
"What a way to start the week" - Wolves fans are delighted to see Leander Dendoncker sign permanently"What a way to start the week" - Wolves fans are delighted to see Leander Dendoncker sign permanentlyBirmingham Mail
-
Mike and Zara Tindall take on Top Gear challengeWatch an exclusive clip of Mike and Zara Tindall as they take on Top Gear's Reasonably Fast Car challenge.Birmingham Mail
-
Luke Dowling outlines West Brom's strategy in the transfer market this summerLuke Dowling outlines West Brom's strategy in the transfer market this summerBirmingham Mail
-
Ann Widdecombe defends 'gay cures' in TV interview
-
"What a way to start the week" - Wolves fans are delighted to see Leander Dendoncker sign permanently
-
Mike and Zara Tindall take on Top Gear challenge
-
Luke Dowling outlines West Brom's strategy in the transfer market this summer
-
Video from Chasewater where man died after getting into difficulty in the water
-
Premier League 2019/20 key fixtures
-
The players we could see leaving Aston Villa in the coming weeks
-
The players we could see leaving Wolves in the coming weeks
-
See how Wesley Moraes is preparing for life at Aston Villa
-
The players that we could see leaving Birmingham City in the coming weeks
-
The players we could see leaving West Brom in the coming weeks
-
Aston Villa fans have their say following Martin O'Neill's latest sacking
Who said politics was dull and boring?
The Brexit Party's rally in Birmingham was anything but when it rolled into the NEC at the weekend.
More than 5,000 supporters packed into the conference centre on Sunday for the newly-formed party's Big Vision rally.
It was held for its new MEPs and party members to take part in workshops on Brexit and party policy.
The rally also saw the party unveil its 100 candidates if a snap general election was held.
Naturally, the highlight for all the Brexit devotees who went was a rabble-rousing speech from their leader, Nigel Farage.
And he did not disappoint.
The charismatic and controversial politician gave the crowd a barnstorming address - bringing cheers and whoops of delight.
During his speech, the former Ukip leader urged the Conservatives to consider an electoral pact to bolster pro-Brexit representation in Parliament.
As they arrived, all delegates found a Brexit Party tee-shirt and newspaper on their seats.
They were also treated to the sight of veteran and retired Tory MP, Ann Widdicombe, on the stage, after being elected as a Brexit MEP in May's Euro elections.
As well as the usual political party regulars, mingling with the crowds was a heavily tatooed man and one delegate wearing a tee-shirt displaying a picture of Nigel Farage and the slogan "Farage In Charge".
After making his way on to the stage to join the candidates as supporters waved glow sticks, Mr Farage told the crowd: "This fine group of people are but a start.
"By the end of next week we will have 650 approved prospective parliamentary candidates. There is a big message that Westminster needs to hear - we are not a protest movement."
Urging party supporters to help its campaigning activities in any way they could, Mr Farage said of the rally: "I think the rest of the world will be looking at this, wondering about this because this is the new politics.
"I have to tell you, aside from the 650 candidates, there are many things that I want you to do.
"I am asking for your help because beyond the general election, maybe even before the general election, we will have to find thousands of people to stand up and fight local elections for us, right across the country."
At the start of the speech, Mr Farage said of the party's first weeks of existence: "It's been unbelievable.
"We have now got 115,000 registered supporters and almost unbelievably we have managed on four occasions to top the polls for how do you intend to vote in the next general election."
Citing the recent Peterborough by-election as an example, Mr Farage added: "There are many seats in the country, especially many Labour-held seats in the country, where we are now the challenger - where only we can beat the Labour Party."
More from Birmingham Mail
-
'Next thing' Aston Villa fans make transfer demand as Matt Targett signing confirmedBirmingham Mail
-
Samuel L Jackson 'confirms' new Avengers team for MCU Phase FourBirmingham Mail
-
Five teenagers in hospital amid fears of 'bad batch' of ecstasyBirmingham Mail