This is when it is forecast to snow in YOUR part of the West Midlands
Motorists are being urged to drive carefully as snow and ice cause disruption across the country.
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice across parts of the UK.
There is a greater chance of snow further south across parts of Wales and the possibly the Midlands later into Tuesday, forecasters said.
A snow and ice warning is in place for these areas, with 2cm-6cm of snow expected over the hills and 1cm-2cm in lower levels.
Mr Miall added: "It will stay cold, we will continue to feel that wind from the north west, quite gusty, so feeling bitterly cold outside today.
"There could well be some travel disruptions and, with slippery roads and pavements, there could be some treacherous conditions to contend with, so we would advise people to take extra care."
After the snow and ice of Tuesday, showers are expected to continue into the night with wintry showers on Wednesday, especially across the north.
This is what the forecast is looking like in YOUR part of the Midlands:
Birmingham
According to the Met Office maps, Birmingham will experience LIGHT SNOW from 6pm Tuesday.
It comes after a cold and windy day with sunny spells and frequent showers, these heavy and blustery with the risk of hail and thunder.
Showers will turn increasingly wintry with snow accumulating in places, especially over the hills.
Wintry showers will continue overnight, leading to further accumulations as well as some icy stretches.
Cannock
According to the Met Office maps, Cannock will experience LIGHT SNOW from 6pm Tuesday.
This will last until around midnight.
On Wednesday, expect a cold day with strong winds easing and wintry showers steadily reducing and largely turning back to rain.
However, it will become windy again later, with heavy rain and hill snow overnight.
Coventry
According to the Met Office maps, Coventry will experience LIGHT SNOW from 6pm Tuesday.
Coventry will see snow between 6pm and midnight.
On Wednesday, expect cold weather, with strong winds easing and wintry showers steadily reducing and largely turning back to rain.
However, it will become windy again later, with heavy rain and hill snow overnight.
Stormy early on Thursday, with rain, hill snow and severe gales.
Dudley
According to the Met Office maps, Dudley will experience LIGHT SNOW from 6pm Tuesday.
Thereafter, expect a return to sunshine and wintry showers.
The Met Office warn: "During Wednesday night and into Thursday there is the potential for gusts of 60-70 mph quite widely and a small chance of winds reaching 80 mph in places.
"The location of the most damaging winds is currently uncertain, although parts of northern and eastern England along with southern Scotland currently look more at risk.
"Along with the strong winds a spell of heavy rain can also be expected, which could also be combined with a temporary thaw of lying snow in the north."
Lichfield
According to the Met Office maps, Lichfield will experience LIGHT SNOW from 6pm Tuesday.
The Met Office warning adds: "Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.
"The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by early afternoon.
"Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.
"There is also a possibility that some bridges may close.
"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
"Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings.
"In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."
Kidderminster
According to the Met Office maps, Kidderminster will be hit by sleet showers from 6pm Tuesday.
This will last until around midnight, before sunshine breaks out on Wednesday and deeper into the week.
Tamworth
According to the Met Office maps, Tamworth will experience LIGHT SNOW from 6pm Tuesday.
By 6am, this will have turned to sleet showers.
And three hours later, you can expect sunny intervals.
Solihull
According to the Met Office maps, Solihull will experience LIGHT SNOW from 6pm Tuesday.
Sunny spells are expected on Wednesday, however, so it should not have any lasting impact.
Wolverhampton
According to the Met Office maps, Wolverhampton will experience LIGHT SNOW from 6pm Tuesday.
This will last until around midnight, before sunshine breaks out on Wednesday and deeper into the week.
Worcester
According to the Met Office maps, Worcester will experience LIGHT SNOW from 6pm Tuesday.
By 6am, this will have turned to sleet showers.
And three hours later, you can expect sunny intervals.
