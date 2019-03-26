UK set for -5C 'polar plume' amid 'Icelandic plunge' - day by day weather forecast for Birmingham

The first week of British summer time will be marked by freezing temperatures and April showers.

The mercury could plunge to as low as minus 5C, with many areas feeling colder than recent days.

In Birmingham, after a frosty start, Monday will be dry and bright, with pleasantly warm sunshine.

Some fair weather cloud will develop in the afternoon, particularly in Shropshire and Staffordshireas the maximum temperature hits 15C.

Cloud will build during the evening, bringing heavy rain to Shropshire and Staffordshire by midnight.

The rain will gradually move southeastwards overnight becoming less heavy as it does so as the mercury drops 10C to just 5C.

In the coldest regions of northern Scotland, the mercury plummeted to as low as -5 degrees and even more Baltic weather is expected.

The cooler temperatures come as a 700-mile wide 'polar plume' from Iceland is set to arrive.

On Tuesday, the rain will soon clear from Warwickshire leaving a colder, breezier day with sunshine interrupted by frequent April showers, including some hail or thunder.

The maximum temperature will be 6C shy of Monday's figure - registering at a high of 9C, according to forecasters.

Showers or longer spells of rain will affect most areas at times from Wednesday to Friday.

It will feel breezy and rather cold, with overnight frost.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said some places will see frost at night, while mountainous areas of Scotland may see snow.

"It's really a week of April showers, a mix of rain and some snow on the high ground and some hail," he said.

"It's going to be a very different week to the week just gone."

Mr Snell said remote areas of Scotland and Wales could see temperatures fall to as low as minus 5C at night, while temperatures in other areas will hover around freezing.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be around 10-12C in the south and around 8-9C in the north.

The long-term forecast until April 14 from the Met Office reveals: "It will be mostly settled at first, with temperatures recovering to near normal, although some showers will continue in the west.

"Over next weekend, more changeable weather is likely for many, with a risk of gales in exposure.

"It will stay unsettled into the new working week, with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, these possibly wintry at times over higher ground in the north.

"Thereafter, it will probably become more settled across the UK, with drier and brighter conditions more likely overall, especially in north and northwestern parts of the UK.

"It is likely to remain rather cold overnight with some frosts at first, but temperatures will generally rise to a little above the seasonal average."

Looking ahead to April 29 from April 15, the Met Office forecasts: "As is typical for spring, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast as we go further through April. However, the weather is most likely to stay fairly settled.

"Some wetter interludes are still possible from time to time, these perhaps mainly affecting the west and southwest.

"Temperatures are likely to be above the average for the time of year, becoming rather warm towards the end of April."

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell told The Sun : "Monday will not be a bad day for England and Wales as it will be dry with sunny spells.

"But the rest of the week from Tuesday onwards can be summed up as ‘April showers’.

"And by night, there will be a risk of frost so gardeners need to take note of that!

"Away from the main towns and cities, temperatures will fall down to -1 and -2 degrees at night."

And Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell told The Express: “Temperatures fell to around -5 degrees in the countryside this morning and it is a chilly start with a widespread frost for Northern Ireland and parts of northern England too.

“It is a much cloudier picture across the south compared to recent days.

“That blanket of cloud lingering into the afternoon but there is a chance we could see some brighter spells by the middle part of the day.

“Across the north it is a fairly bright day on the whole cloud building as we head into the afternoon but still plenty of sunny spells and for all of us it is a much cooler day than recently."