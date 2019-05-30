Virgin Media customers will receive UNLIMITED 4G if broadband crashes

Virgin Media customers will receive unlimited 4G if their broadband crashes, in a new service promise.
People who're on combined ultrafast broadband and mobile bundles will receive unlimited 4G mobile data for seven days if they lose broadband connectivity, reports the Mirror .
At the same time, customers who're on Virgin Media's top-tier bundle 'Ultimate Oomph' (formerly V.VIP) will have access to next-day engineer appointments to get their connection back up and running as fast as possible.
Jeff Dodds, Managing Director of Virgin Media, said: “We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected and that’s why Virgin Media’s new service promise offers peace of mind, no matter what happens.
“It’s a simple, transparent and straight-up commitment to our customers that we’ll keep them online with superfast unlimited 4G mobile data if they experience an issue with their broadband, plus they have the option of a next-day engineer appointment to get things fixed.
“Our service promise is at the heart of our un-limiting Oomph bundle line-up which offers our customers an unrivalled connected entertainment experience in and out of the home – at great value.”
The news comes after the service experienced a number of outages last month.
Thousands of people across the UK were left without Internet and unable to make calls after the network went down in May.
