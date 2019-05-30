How the streets of Small Heath come alive after dark on final nights of Ramadan
-
COVENTRY ROAD COMES ALIVE DURING RAMADAN (CREDIT: ANWAR AFZAL)
-
This are the amazing scenes showing how Coventry Road in Small Heath has been coming alive during the month of Ramadan.
As soon as night falls, rows of vendors pop up, and people descend on the main road to attend special prayers at mosques, shop, relax and soak up the 'bazaar' atmosphere .
The road is teeming with an array of stalls selling everything from food, drinks, shoes, clothing and an other merchandise.
While there have been concerns from the public about litter, pavement space, licensing, traffic congestion etc, some would like the event to become a permanent and regulated fixture like the German market.
Up to 4,000 worshippers attend Green Lane Mosque and Community Centre, which is just off Coventry Road, on busy days for Taraweeh or congregational prayers during this period.
During the last 10 nights of Ramadan, there are additional optional prayers and some worshippers will venture out onto the busy road.
Kamran Hussain, from the mosque, said: “Some worshippers tend to pop into the mosque and out again for a break or a short rest at home before returning back for final prayers.
“You may also find some people picking up a bite to eat on the Coventry Road , creating a bazaar type atmosphere, with the vast majority of people out.
“However the Ramadan nights are a time for prayer, supplication and contemplation.
“The bazaar type atmosphere shouldn’t detract people from the real purpose of spending their night awake, worshipping their creator.”
This video was shot by Yardley local Anwar Afzal who visited around 11pm.
He said: “I was pleasantly surprised and happy to see so may people enjoying themselves, having food and drinks.
“The atmosphere was electrifying, I felt I was in Morocco, Spain or some other holiday resort.
“I would like to see something like this on a regular basis so long as the traders maintain the cleanliness, hygiene and good quality food and drinks.
“I think it will bring people from other cities to come and enjoy the night on the town.
“Whilst I was happy to see it on Coventry Road, for a permanent one, it might be better placed centrally like the rag market somewhere for ease of traffic etc.”
Councillor Majid Mahmood (Bromford and Hodge Hill), who has visited several times, said: “It’s a friendly atmosphere with lots of people gathering in and around the Coventry Road during the late evening.
“There are lots of shops open with BBQS and Arabian tea available at many points and outdoors seating.
“The last 10 days of Ramadan are very busy as there are late voluntary prayers being offered at the local mosques.
“I do believe the city should create a German market equivalent at perhaps Small Heath Park during Ramadan to accommodate the community who are looking to relax and shop before the fast closes around 3am.”
A major Eid event is expected to take place on Tuesday or Wednesday morning once Eid has been declared.
