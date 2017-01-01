Wetherspoon is holding a January sale with drinks prices SLASHED
We all know what we're getting from a Wetherspoons, don't we?
We head there for a cheap eat , a cheap pint and a decent atmosphere to catch up with mates.
It's not ground-breaking or pioneering - but it's quintessentially British.
And next month your trip to Spoons is set to be even cheaper - yes, really.
Forget the Boxing Day sales - you can get cheap drinks throughout next month thanks to a special Wetherspoon sale.
Drinks prices are set to be slashed at Spoons pubs across the country.
The range of drinks featured in the sale include Sharp's Doom Bar, Shipyard, Coors Light, Strongbow Dark Fruit, Magners, a selection of wines including red, white and rose, Gordon's gin, Smirnoff vodka, Bacardi rum, Sanpellegrino.
Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, Guinness, and Lavazza coffee also feature.
Wetherspoon will also be reducing the price of rooms at its hotels during the sale period with all rooms priced from £49 per night from January 2 to January 17 inclusive.
Drinks on offer include:
A pint of Shipyard £2.29
A pint of Coors Light at £2.49
A 175ml glass of Coldwater Creek wine £2.45
A pint of Guinness £2.99
A pint of Magners £1.89
Gordon's gin (single measure with mixer) £2.60
Sanpellegrino (blood orange/lemon) 89p
Lavazza coffee 99p
