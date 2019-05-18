'What has she done to her face?' - Carol Vorderman's appearance leaves Lorraine viewers gobsmacked

Carol Vorderman has stunned Lorraine viewers with her appearance on the ITV1 daytime favourite.

The presenter, standing in for her Scottish counterpart, left those tuning in on Thursday, May 30, stunned.

Many were left flocking to social media to have their say over Vorderman's shock new look.

Some said she had undergone a transformation, with others claiming she has never looked more youthful.

The Countdown legend's fans begged her to stop having surgery after she appeared to stand in for Lorraine Kelly.

Carol, 56, hasn't publicly announced that she's ever been under the knife, reports our sister title CornwallLive .





Asurgeon claimed in 2017 that the mum-of-two had "overdone the fillers", however.

Rushing to Twitter, one fan said: "Carol Vorderman's face becomes ever more plastic every time I see it. Sad. #Lorraine."

"Carol Vorderman's face looks like it's lost it's fight with gravity #Lorraine" a second chipped in.

A third, meanwhile, wrote: "What has Carol Vorderman done to her face!?"





They then added: "Just caught sight of her on breakfast TV.

"Just grow old naturally woman!!! #agelessforever #growoldgracefully #dontdoit."

Another penned: "Cringing to watch Carol Vorderman on Lorraine!!

"Her face has changed so much she looks fake and her clothes are a bit OTT for 1st thing in the morning."