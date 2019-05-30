Witnesses wanted after sickening Stafford assault sees man, 38, rushed to hospital
Detectives investigating an assault in Stafford on Saturday (1 June) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Sydney Ave and involved two men aged 38 and 24.
Both men sustained injuries during the assault which resulted in the 38 year-old needing hospital treatment.
Investigating officer, DC Martin Smith said: "We're aware there were other people around at the time of this incident who may well have witnessed it.
"We'd like to hear from them as they may have information which could help us with this investigation.
"If you saw what happened, please get in touch with us."
Anyone with any information should ring 101 quoting incident 819 of 1 June.
