Black Friday 2018 toy deals from Argos, LEGO, Smyths and Mothercare
While Black Friday may have seem much quieter on your local high street, shoppers have been going crazy for online bargains this year.
Retailers including Argos, Smyths and Disney have all released incredible deals which can help save you money ahead of Christmas.
Everything from soft toys to consoles, everything has had some kind of reduction.
We've been searching websites all day to find the best deals and the ones we have spotted include LEGO Technic Bucket Wheel Excavator was £149.99 now £118.99 at Argos.
Argos is running a mixture of offers including 1/3 off LEGO toys, up to 25% off Avengers toys, up to half price on Barbie, up to 25% off on VTech and up to 25% off Nerf.
Over in Smyths, the Black Friday deals will be running until Monday, November 26.
Deals include LOL Surprise! Eye Spy Bigger Surprise was £84.99 now £69.99, Barbie Dreamhouse was £269.99 now £199.99 and the PS4 500GB FIFA 19 Bundle was £249.99 now £209.99.
Mothercare is offering up to 60% off all toys in its huge Black Friday sale which is also running until Monday, November 26.
Stand out deals included are Happyland Cherry Lane Cottage was £60 now £24, Deluxe Rosebud Doll's House with Furniture was £120 now £60 and the Lights and Sounds Buggy Driver in Red was £30 now £12.
Mothercare's sale is one the biggest we have seen over Black Friday with so much discount on many products.
You can view its full sale here.
To find out what offers Disney has this Black Friday weekend, you can watch the below video
To keep up to date with all the sales across Liverpool, you can sign up to the What's On newsletter.
