Britain's top 100 dog breeds revealed in ITV show

Britain is a nation of dog lovers, but what breed is the UK's favourite?

The top 100 dogs were revealed in last night's ITV show - Britain’s Favourite Dogs: Top 100.

10,000 people across the country were surveyed and after a tense wait the Labrador was crowned the UK's favourite.

Ben Fogle and Sara Cox delivered plenty of facts and figures, and there were celebrity pet owners, including Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Gok Wan and Gabby Logan taking part in the programme.

Even Prince Harry was included, as owners tried to say why their favourite breed was the best.

Mirror Online has the complete list of the nation’s 100 favourite dogs, and here it is...

The top 100 dog breeds

100. Dandie dinmont

One of Britain’s oldest terrier breeds, one of the rarest dogs in the world.

99. Bedlington terrier

Once a vicious hunter of rats and rabbits.

98. Welsh terrier

Likes to chase badgers, foxes and otters.

97. Wheaten terrier

Named after the colour of ripening wheat.

96. Airedale terrier

The biggest terrier of the lot.

95. Gordon setter

Its thick coat was designed to protect it from the harsh Scottish weather.

94. Saluki

A sleek Persian greyhound.

93. Lakeland terrier

Now an endangered breed.

92. Chorkie

A Chihuahua and Yorkie (Yorkshire terrier) cross.

91. Jorkie

A Jack Russell and Yorkie cross.

90. Staffy Jack

This one is a cross between a Jack Russell and a Staffordshire bull terrier.

89. Goldador

A golden retriever and Labrador cross.

88. Poochon

A poodle and bichon frise cross.

87. Bullmastiff

Packs up to 130lbs of muscle and drools.

86. Dogue de Bordeaux

One co-starred with Tom Hanks in the 1989 movie Turner and Hooch.

85. Leonberger

Almost 3ft tall, with lion-like features.

84. St Bernard

The largest dogs, they can weigh 25 stone. They are also known as Alpine Mountain Dogs and were famously used for mountain rescue in a dangerous pass between Italy and Switzerland.

83. Fox terrier

The inspiration for Tintin’s dog, Snowy.

82. Corgi

The Queen’s best pal. She’s had more than 30.

81. Chinese crested

Chinese sailors used these hairless dogs to catch rats.

80. Shih-poo

A poodle and shih-tzu cross.

79. Boston terrier

Its coat has a tuxedo-like pattern.

78. Sheprador

A German shepherd and Canadian Labrador mix.

77. Rhodesian ridgeback

Developed in Africa as a hunting dog.

76. Staffrador

A Staffie and Labrador mix.

75. Japanese Akita

Japan’s most popular breed.

74. Basenji

Can’t bark due to narrow voice box.

73. Schnoodle

A schnauzer and poodle cross.

72. Italian spinone

This gun dog dates back to the Roman Empire.

71. English pointer

They point their bodies in the direction of prey.

70. Rough collie

Bred as a sheep herder - and famous as Lassie.

69. English bull terrier

Bred to fight, they have triangle-shaped eyes.

68. Border Jack

A Jack Russell and border terrier cross.

67. Sproodle.

A Springer spaniel and poodle cross.

66. Chow Chow

Chinese breed, known as puffy-lion dog.

65. Flat-coated retriever

Bred to fetch game from land or water.

64. Jug

Jack Russell and Chinese pug cross.

63. Afghan hound

Bred in Afghanistan’s mountains.

62. Shar Pei

Bred as guard dogs in China.

61. Shollie

Border collie/ German shepherd.

60. Hungarian vizsla

Famous for their loyalty.

59. Bearded collie

Bred to withstand Scottish weather and troublesome sheep.

58. Puggle

A cross between a pug and a beagle.

57. German short-haired pointer

Bred to be the ultimate hunting dog.

56. Great Dane

They can grow up to one metre tall.

55. Old English sheepdog

Its hair can cover its face and eyes.

54. Scottish terrier

They were bred to hunt vermin.

53. Shetland sheepdog

Also known as a Sheltie, this breed was popular in the 1960s and 1970s.

52. Doberman pinscher

Developed by Karl Friedrich Louis Dobermann in 1890.

51. Tibetan terrier

Bred by monks and said to bring good luck.

50. Alaskan malamute

Bred to pull sleds across the Arctic tundra.

49. Sprollie

A springer spaniel and Collie cross.

48. Maltese

Their white coats are a symbol of divinity.

47. Parson Russell terrier

These are Jack Russells with longer legs.

46. Patterdale

Developed to hunt red fox.

45. Newfoundland

Bred in Canada to haul in fishing nets.

44. Borador

A clever border collie and Labrador cross.

43. Cairn terrier

Small breed from the Scottish Highlands.

42. Weimaraner

These noble-looking dogs are born with stripes for camouflage.

41. Irish setter

Glossy dogs that date back to the 1500s.

40. Jackahuahua

A Jack Russell and Chihuahua mix.

39. Dalmatian

Features in the 1961 film, 101 Dalmatians.

38. Springador

A Labrador and English springer spaniel.

37. Whippet

Can hit speeds of up to 35mph.

36. Sprocker

This springer and cocker spaniel mix is loyal, energetic and good at sports.

35. Pomeranian

Two of them were saved from the Titanic.

34. Cavapoo

Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a poodle.

33. Basset hound

They’ve the best sense of smell of all 100.

32. Rottweiler

A German breed with a powerful bite.

31. French bulldog

They have surged in popularity.

30. Cavachon

Cavalier King Charles spaniel and bichon frise mix.

29. Miniature schnauzer

They’ve a distinctive beard.

28. Siberian husky

Used as a sled-racing dog.

27. Lhasa apso

Bred for Tibetan monasteries.

26. British bulldog

Stood for Brits’ tenacity and courage.

25. Bichon frise

Has black eyes and a fluffy white coat.

24. Lurcher

They are distant cousins of greyhounds.

23. Beagle

Famous as cartoon character Snoopy.

22. Poodle

The most popular dog in the 60s.

21. Border terrier

Bred as a fox and vermin hunter.

20. Greyhound

Takes just three strides to reach 30mph and has a top speed of around 45mph.

19. Chihuahua

The world’s smallest breed.

18. Boxer

One of the best jumpers in canine world.

17. Dachshund

These hunting dogs can have back issues.

16. Golden retriever

Bred as gun dogs to retrieve water fowl.

15. Yorkshire terrier

Their hair keeps growing, like humans’.

14. Labradoodle (Labrador and Poodle)

A Labrador and poodle mix. Bred to be a low-shedding dog, they are ideal for people with allergies they have started to be used as guide dogs.

13. West Highland terrier

Originally bred for hunting, they were specialist rodent catchers and they have a very sturdy tail.

12. Shih-tzu

Developed in China, the breed is known as little lion dog in Mandarin.

11. Pug

Their characteristically squashed faces can hamper their breathing. A group of pugs is known as a grumble.

10. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Named after King Charles II, who adored them. Their favourite place is on your lap.

9. Springer spaniel

With one of the best senses of smell of all breeds of dog, the military use them to sniff out explosives.

8. German shepherd

These reliable dogs are highly prized by police forces, used to sniff out drugs.

7. Cockapoo

This cocker spaniel and poodle cross is the most popular mixed breed in Britain and dates back to the 1960s.

6. Cocker Spaniel

A bird dog at heart, the cocker spaniel loves food and will bond closely with the person who feeds it. Handy if your owner is a chef - James Martin has one called Cooper.

5. Border Collie

A herding dog and the brightest of all dog breeds, it can understand up to 1,000 words.

4. Staffordshire bull terrier

Bred in the 19th century as a fighting dog, but owners say they are softer than that. Sadly the most likely breed to be found in rescue centres.

3. Jack Russell

Bred in England around 200 years ago to hunt foxes. Corrie star Simon Gregson’s Jack Russell, Cookie, plays his dog Rover in the soap.

2. Mixed Breed

Not really a breed at all - mutts, mongrels and mixed breeds. Experts estimate that there are over 400,000 mixed breeds.

1. Labrador

The most popular assistance dogs in the world, if trained they can help with everything from doing the washing to answering the phone. Ben Fogle has a labrador called Storm.