Cadbury is releasing a new Creme Egg - and it's worth tracking one down
Much-loved chocolate firm Cadbury has started to sell a limited edition white chocolate egg - and it could win you an early Easter treat.
The new and one-off product began to appear in Liverpool stores on New Year ’s Day to the delight of chocolate fans who couldn’t get enough of the good stuff over the festive period.
It will be stocked in supermarkets and shops until Easter Sunday on April 1.
But to spot the unique piece of confectionery, chocolate egg hunters should note that they be disguised as a classic Cadbury's Creme Egg and it's a case of pot luck whether you unwrap one after you've paid for it.
A single Creme Egg is 58p, a five pack £2.85 and a pack containing a dozen is £6.68.
Not only that, Cadbury is offering cash prizes worth up to £1,000 in their unique and sought after white chocolate eggs.
This is when the next rare super moon can be seen in Liverpool
All you have to do is call up the number on the foil or, alternatively, post your packaging to Cadbury’s, and they’ll let you know if your white chocolate treat is a winner.
