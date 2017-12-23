Corrie star announces engagement with picture of HUGE diamond ring
Coronation Street star Shayne Ward has announced his engagement to former Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin.
Shayne, who won The X Factor in 2005, shared a picture of his long-term partner’s hand on social media showing off a sparkling engagement ring on Instagram.
He wrote: “#MrsWardtobe.”
Sophie shared the same snap and caption on her own social media page.
The engagement comes a year after the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Willow-May.
Shayne and Sophie, who played Lindsey Butterfield in Hollyoaks for three years until 2016, have been an item for just under two years.
Sophie married her long-term fiance Graeme Rooney in July 2015 but the marriage ended shortly after.
Piers Morgan 'saved from cancer' by eagle-eyed viewer who spotted telltale sign
Earlier this year, 33-year-old Shayne, who will leave Corrie next year after playing Aidan Connor since 2015, said that he believes his sole purpose in life is to be a father.
He told the Daily Mirror: “It is my sole purpose. Everything else in life is a hobby.”
He added: “People say I was born to sing, but I think I was born to be a dad.”
Coleen Rooney posts loved-up Christmas picture with Wayne
Shayne and Sophie became parents in December last year.
The former X Factor winner announced the news in an adorable social media post.
He wrote: “Proud to share our incredible news. Me and Sophie had a beautiful baby girl.”
How getting back to work on Merseyside this week will take some planning for many
Going on to reveal their newborn’s name, he added: “We are completely besotted and in love with the deepest of hearts. Our world, Willow May Ward.”
