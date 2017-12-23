Corrie star announces engagement with picture of HUGE diamond ring

Coronation Street star Shayne Ward has announced his engagement to former Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin.

Shayne, who won The X Factor in 2005, shared a picture of his long-term partner’s hand on social media showing off a sparkling engagement ring on Instagram.

He wrote: “#MrsWardtobe.”

Sophie shared the same snap and caption on her own social media page.

The engagement comes a year after the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Willow-May.

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc

Shayne and Sophie, who played Lindsey Butterfield in Hollyoaks for three years until 2016, have been an item for just under two years.

Sophie married her long-term fiance Graeme Rooney in July 2015 but the marriage ended shortly after.

Piers Morgan 'saved from cancer' by eagle-eyed viewer who spotted telltale sign

Earlier this year, 33-year-old Shayne, who will leave Corrie next year after playing Aidan Connor since 2015, said that he believes his sole purpose in life is to be a father.

He told the Daily Mirror: “It is my sole purpose. Everything else in life is a hobby.”

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc Credits: Instagram

Instagram

He added: “People say I was born to sing, but I think I was born to be a dad.”

Coleen Rooney posts loved-up Christmas picture with Wayne

Shayne and Sophie became parents in December last year.

The former X Factor winner announced the news in an adorable social media post.

He wrote: “Proud to share our incredible news. Me and Sophie had a beautiful baby girl.”

How getting back to work on Merseyside this week will take some planning for many

Going on to reveal their newborn’s name, he added: “We are completely besotted and in love with the deepest of hearts. Our world, Willow May Ward.”