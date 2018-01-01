Everton trying to thrash out Cenk Tosun transfer with Besiktas president in London

Everton are tonight trying to thrash out a deal for Cenk Tosun.

The Blues are locked in talks with Besiktas president Fikret Orman who jetted into London this afternoon.

Everton's pursuit of 26-year-old striker Tosun has become more complicated than expected after they began negotiations with the Turkish club over a week ago.

A deal thought to be in the region of £25m was on the table but Beskitas are now holding out for a higher fee amid interest from rivals clubs such as Roma.

Tosun has been in London for the past few days waiting for his move to Goodison to be agreed but talks were continuing this evening as the clubs attempt to reach a compromise.

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc Credits: BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Orman sent a warning to Everton saying they must meet their valuation of the Turkey international or a deal would not happen.

And the Besiktas chief claimed he has already rejected a big money offer for Tosun.

He said: “A 35 million Euro bid came from China but we did not bring it up.

"However due to his willingness to play, we have not brought it up.

"Cenk Tosun's future is important for us.

"There is no finished situation right now. If the conditions are what we want the transfer takes place."