Hundreds of Vauxhall staff WALK OUT as 241 jobs set to be axed

Hundreds more jobs are set to go at troubled Mersey car giant Vauxhall - and staff walked out in anger after hearing the news.

Staff were told this afternoon that 241 jobs are set to go in the new year as Vauxhall and parent company PSA Group battle falling sales.

The plant axed 400 jobs last year and another 250 earlier this year.

Today Vauxhall insisted the restructuring was "critical" to ensure the site survives. But it insisted the move was NOT Brexit-related.

Trade union Unite is demanding the company give it guarantees about the future of the site. It said the plant's workforce, which now stand at around 900, had already been cut by 60% in recent years.

The company said: "At a National Joint Negotiation Committee meeting held on Friday 23rd November, the company announced a proposal for business restructuring to align headcount and production costs with the 2019 production forecasts and plans.

"The 2019 plan encompasses site compression, implementation of new technologies and other transformation activities which will impact on headcount requirements.

"This restructuring requires a planned phased reduction in headcount by 241 heads during 2019.

"This restructuring is critical to ensure that the Ellesmere Port plant develops its competitiveness during this difficult time within the industry.

"The restructuring is necessary to make it a competitive plant when compared to the benchmark.

"The company confirmed that it remains committed to achieve this essential restructuring without having to utilise compulsory redundancies."

Vauxhall said employees would also get the chance to transfer to the company's Luton site. It has now started a 45-day consultation with unions and workers.

A worker told the ECHO that staff on the production lines had walked out in fury on hearing the news. They said: "It sounds absolutely barbaric."

Another worker said staff "upped sticks and went" when their shop stewards told them the news. And they said workers were now wondering whether the plant could survive.

PSA Group, which owns Peugeot and Citroen, bought Vauxhall in 2018.

Union Unite today said it was demanding "urgent assurances" about the plant's future and warned against "death by a thousand cuts".

Unite regional coordinating officer Mick Chalmers said: “Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port workers have made huge sacrifices and worked hard to ensure the carmaker recently returned to profit for the first time in two decades.

“Further job losses will come as a sickening blow for them and their families in the run up to Christmas and will further heighten the anger over the uncertainty surrounding the future of the plant.

“Unite will be offering our members maximum support and pressing for guarantees of no compulsory redundancies. Unite will also be seeking urgent assurances and continue to press for PSA to remove the uncertainty surrounding the plant by committing new models to Ellesmere Port beyond 2021.

“PSA should be clear. Unite will not tolerate the death by a thousand cuts of Ellesmere Port and will leave no stone unturned in securing the future of the plant and its skilled workforce.”

Ellesmere Port MP Justin Madders said: "These fresh job losses are absolutely devastating for the workforce at the plant, particularly in the run up towards Christmas. I will be asking for confirmation from the PSA Group that no compulsory redundancies will take place.

“Throughout a highly uncertain and difficult time, the workers have done everything that has been asked of them and have continued to operate one of the most efficient facilities in Europe. They cannot be expected to continue to make sacrifices without any assurances on the future of the plant.

“I have been warning the Government since the referendum took place of the need to provide clarity about the future of the automotive sector following Brexit. Their shambolic mismanagement of this entire process has made it much more difficult for companies to make future investment decisions. The Government need to make the same promises they made to Nissan to secure the next generation of vehicle.

“Vauxhall is the UK's oldest surviving car brand and it is a huge part of the identity of Ellesmere Port. It is extremely troubling to see that proud history being put at risk and I will again be urging Ministers to get around the table with the PSA Group and work together to provide the clarity that workers in Ellesmere Port deserve."

Wirral South MP Alison McGovern added: “Four weeks before Christmas, this announcement could not have come at a worse time for the workers of Vauxhall. "The workers at this site have made sure the plant is one of the most efficient in Europe.

"The Government must step in now step in and take action. I have told ministers repeatedly to deal with the business rates problems and tackle the discrimination against manufacturing.

"I and the other surrounding area MP’s will be meeting with Ministers to press this urgent case.”

Today's grim news at Vauxhall comes just hours after Jaguar Land Rover unveiled the new Range Rover Evoque, which will secure the future of its Halewood plant where some 6,000 people work.