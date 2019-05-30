Liverpool knife attack death 'not to do with football'

The murder of a man in Liverpool city centre last night is not believed to have had anything to do with football.

The outside bars in the Ropewalks area at around 3am.

The tragedy came as thousands of Reds fans partied into the morning to celebrate Liverpool's historic Champions League triumph hours earlier.

Initial enquiries have led detectives to believe the fight had nothing to do with those celebrations and was a targeted attack that involved people known to each other.

Emergency services were called to Back Colquitt Street, where they came across two men with knife wounds.

One was the victim, a 33-year-old man who had suffered a stab wound to his chest.

The man, who lived in the city centre, was pronounced dead at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

A 24-year-old man found with a knife wound to his arm was taken to hospital then arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 19-year-old male was detained by officers who chased him down before arresting him. He was also due to be questioned on suspicion of murder today.

Both suspects are from Toxteth .

© Geoff Davies A police cordon is in place

A blade that could be the murder weapon was found by police and will now be forensically examined.

This morning, Detective Inspector Allison Woods, said: "The investigation is in its early stages and the motive for the attack is unknown. However, we understand the men were known to each other and the attack was targeted.

The tragic incident is the latest fatal stabbing in the city and the third in the city's clubland in the past two years.

Highlighting the issues that still exist, recent weeks have seen a shopkeeper stabbed in his legs during a row with teenagers on Richmond Street - while in the early hours of Monday a man suffered chest and neck injuries in a knife attack on Slater Street .

Police chiefs are well aware of city centre issues ranging from drug dealing gangs to anti-social behaviour and have led recent efforts to combat them.

Crackdown on clubland

Sunday morning's murder comes during high profile and extensive efforts by Merseyside Police to crackdown on trouble within Liverpool's clubland, particularly on weekend nights.

An eight-month investigation targeting gangs of drug dealers climaxed with two sets of raids in May .

Warrants were executed at 22 addresses, the most recent on Thursday, as suspects were targeted in Liverpool, Sefton and Greater Manchester.

© Geoff Davies Forensic officers at work on Back Colquitt Street

Several of those homes raided were in south Liverpool, including Toxteth.

Eighteen people have since been charged with drug-related offences following police work that included undercover tactics.

More than £100,000 in cash was also seized as well as drugs.

Officers involved in the investigation were said to have identified a network of dealers selling to - and harassing - revellers in the areas of Concert Square, Slater Street, Fleet Street, St Peters Square and Wood Street.

Chief among concerns was the violence and intimidation reported to have accompanied drug dealing activity.

Clubland sources welcomed the operation, which was sparked by concerns from those working in the city centre.

Putting the issue into context, Superintendent Mark Wiggins said after the first set of raids: “Liverpool is rightly regarded as one of the safest cities in the UK to enjoy a night out and has continued, year-on-year, to be awarded Purple Flag status.

"Given the size of the night time economy in the city, with 100,000 out in area on the average Saturday night, the number of incidents are low and we intend to help keep it that way.

"Sadly any area with a high volume of licensed premises, such a Liverpool city centre, has the potential to attract issues such as this, but we – along with bar staff and licensed premises owners - refuse to be complacent.

"No-one should have to put up with drug dealing, and the associated crime it brings, and we will continue to work together with our communities to root it out where it exists, and improve the experience of going out in town."

Further activity to crackdown on anti-social behaviour - including that taking place into the early hours - has also been visible in recent weeks.

Dispersal zones have been authorised in the Whitechapel and St John's Gardens areas of the city centre over the past two weekends.

The action gave officers the chance to ban suspected troublemakers from those locations.

Sunday's tragedy highlights the challenge Merseyside Police has to make Liverpool city centre even safer than it already is.

But it is a battle the force is well aware of and already taking significant action over.

Appealing for information following Sunday morning's murder, DI Woods, added: "The city centre was really busy in the early hours of this morning and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information which could help us with our inquiries to contact us."

A Home Office Post Mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

*Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 0151 777 4065, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111