Loris Karius 'has to deliver' for Liverpool after being handed no.1 shirt

Jurgen Klopp says Loris Karius "has to deliver" after confirming that the German keeper is now Liverpool's No 1.

The former Mainz shot-stopper will be handed an extended run in the side after the manager opted to axe Simon Mignolet for last weekend's win over Manchester City.

Karius will continue between the posts for Monday's trip to Swansea.

"It is a difficult job being a goalkeeper or centre-half at Liverpool because no-one forgives you one mistake," Klopp said.

“Obviously since I'm in it feels like 'wow', if our goalkeeper makes a mistake it is a disaster and if any another goalkeeper makes a mistake he is still a fantastic goalkeeper and we should buy him.

“I am fine with our goalkeeper situation. Yes, Loris Karius could have made a save for the first goal against Man City even though I thought it was a world-class finish.

“He is a really good goalkeeper and we brought him in because we wanted him to play.

“There were a few difficulties but meanwhile he has settled as well and there are a lot of really good things in his game which are natural and I like them and now he can show them.

“We changed a lot of positions during the year not only with the goalkeeper but it looks like we have to stick to our opinions for 20 years if we have made a decision one time.

“I changed not my opinion but I changed the situation and that is all. Of course Loris has to deliver and he knows that.

"He is the No 1 and that means he can play a game and can concede a goal against City – it's not that we want that but it is possible – but all the good things I'd like to see again. I saw a lot of good things in the games he played in the last few weeks and that is why he is in.”