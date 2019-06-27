Prayers offered for baby fighting for life after pregnant mother dies from stab wounds

© PA Police at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a women who was around eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death and her baby is critically ill in hospital. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 29, 2019. Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at the address at around 3.30am on Saturday. On arrival, a 26-year-old pregnant woman was found with stab injuries. She died at the scene, where her baby was also delivered. The newborn remains in hospital in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said. See PA story POLICE Croydon. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A baby delivered by paramedics after a heavily pregnant woman died from is now fighting for its life.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has offered his prayers for the innocent child who is now in a critical condition in hospital.

The emergency services were called out to to an address in Raymead Avenue , Croydon, during the early hours of Saturday following reports of a woman in cardiac arrest.

The 26-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, died at the scene. Paramedics then delivered the baby at the house - the infant is now in a critical condition in hospital. The Mirror newspaper has named the victim as Kelly-Mary Fauvrelle.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

The incident, described as 'horrific' by senior detectives, has led to public fury and prayers are now being offered for the baby.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face. My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost. @MetPoliceUK are investigating - please help if you can."

© PA Police at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a women who was around eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death and her baby is critically ill in hospital. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 29, 2019. Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at the address at around 3.30am on Saturday. On arrival, a 26-year-old pregnant woman was found with stab injuries. She died at the scene, where her baby was also delivered. The newborn remains in hospital in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said. See PA story POLICE Croydon. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Croydon's local community has taken to MyLondon's Facebook page to share their outrage.

One wrote: "Absolutely horrific."

Another said: "These are the crimes that need the death penalty to be reinstated."

"In this case life for a life. Simple," a fourth agreed.

Several others posted in agreement. Many posted to say their thoughts and prayers are with the baby who is critically ill in hospital.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Detectives are investigating after a pregnant woman suffered fatal stab wounds at a residential address in Croydon.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 03:30hrs on Saturday, 29 June to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest inside an address at Raymead Ave, Thornton Heath. Officers attended along with the LAS and found the woman, aged 26, suffering from stab injuries.

It was also established that she was approximately eight months pregnant. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim sadly died at the scene.

Her baby was delivered at the scene before being taken to hospital. The child (we are not confirming gender at this stage) remains there in a critical condition. Next of kin have been informed. We await formal identification. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. At this early stage officers retain an open mind as to any motive."

The Met's Homicide and Serious Crime Command are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman.

He said: "This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill. Our sympathies go out to her devastated family; they are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened.

"A large crime scene is in place, and is likely to be in place for some time. Residents should be aware that if they have any concerns, or information they would like to share with us, that they can speak to any of the officers there, or call our incident room on 020 8721 4005. Alternatively please use the anonymous methods of reporting information to the police, such as Crimestoppers, if you wish.

"At the forefront of our enquiries is understanding what exactly has led to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts."

Anyone with any information should contact police on the dedicated Incident Room number of 0208 7214005, or ring 101 quoting CAD 1358/29 Jun or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.