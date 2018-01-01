Pret A Manager increases coffee discount so you can get your fix for just 50p

Getting a daily takeaway coffee can soon add up, not to mention the environmental concerns - but Pret A Manger is hoping to change in 2018.

The coffee chain is increasing the level of discount they give if people choose a resusable coffee cup.

As it stands customers get a 25p reduction on hot drinks, if they bring their own flask or cup - but this year this will increase to 50p discount.

CEO Clive Schlee floated the idea last week and was "inundated with suggestions, ideas and feedback"

Mr Schlee posted on the Pret blog:

96% of the 5,000 respondents on an Instagram Stories poll voted "yes" to the 50p idea.

A great many customers recommended that we sell a branded reusable cup as well as launching the new discount. Many shared views on what makes a good reusable cup - light, leak proof and elegant are key attributes.

Lots of you suggested we turn the discount on its head and charge for cups instead. The economic theory of loss aversion was mentioned – this says that people respond to loss or fear of a penalty much more than they do to a reward or discount. The success of the government's 5p bag charge was cited as evidence of how effective this can be.

The 49p cost applies, of course, to Pret's 99p filter coffee.

But all drinks are included. Schlee says he did consider the suggestion of simply advertising the filter stuff for 49p and then charging for paper cups, but decided against it.

He said: "We debated whether charging people for using paper cups felt right. We decided that it goes against our instincts as we would prefer to be generous to our customers than to tax them. Let’s see what impact the new discount has."

Pret will launch the 50p discount in January, as well as offering a new reusable cup to offer in store.

Pret introduced its 25p saving in August this year in a bid to become more sustainable and cut back on paper waste.