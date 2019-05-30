Xherdan Shaqiri makes Liverpool future declaration after Champions League glory

Xherdan Shaqiri is targeting Premier League success with Liverpool next season as he declared Champions League success as proof Jurgen Klopp's side are the best in Europe.

Shaqiri lifted the European Cup for the second time in his career after the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid on Saturday evening.

The Switzerland international was again an unused substitute having rarely featured during the closing months of the season.

But despite rumours surrounding a possible departure in the summer, Shaqiri is already keen to further his Anfield trophy haul.

“Is this why I came to Liverpool? Yes,” said the winger.

“This club needs to win titles, and it’s a good start to win this one, no? Now next year we are going to go again and try to win the Premier League.

“That’s my big dream, to win the Premier League with this club.”

Asked about the celebrations in the dressing room after the Reds claimed their sixth European Cup, Shaqiri said: “I’m losing my voice, you see? It just feels amazing. It’s been a long time since Liverpool won this title, 2005.

“It’s amazing to give the fans what they deserve. This club deserves everything, the staff, everyone involved. I think we’re going to have a big, big party!

“Of course if we didn’t win it, we’d have been very disappointed. We played such a good season, and we deserved to win at least one trophy. Now we won the biggest title in Europe, it’s amazing. It doesn’t happen every day.”

© Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Divock Origi celebrates with Xherdan Shaqiri and his Liverpool team-mates after scoring the fourth goal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg win against Barcelona

Shaqiri played his part in the run to the final, most notably in the semi-final comeback against Barcelona when his cross allowed Gini Wijnaldum to head home Liverpool's third.

And he is adamant the Champions League campaign has underlined the Reds' standing in Europe.

“We knocked Bayern out, Barcelona, Porto,” he said. “Look at the quality of our team, and we showed it again in the final. We deserved this.

“That’s the quality we have. This competition, the best team in Europe wins it. So we are the best team. We are number one in Europe, so let’s enjoy this time!”

Shaqri added: “You can see that we have a great squad with great quality. Even if a player is not playing or he’s injured, the quality is still there.

“It’s not enough to just have good players, we have very good guys off the pitch too. You can only win titles if you are close and work well together.

“We are a very good team and we work hard together every day. I hope we can go on, this is just the start and we can win many more titles.”