8,000 women in UK died of heart attacks for lack of same care as men, study shows

Thousands of women in the UK could have survived their heart attacks had they been given the same quality of treatment men receive, new research has found.

More than 8,200 female patients in England and Wales could have survived, but the actual number of lives lost due to unequal care is likely to be far higher, experts said.

Researchers used anonymised data from the UK's national heart attack registry to analyse the treatment and outcomes of 691,290 people hospitalised for heart attacks between 2003 and 2013.

The registry includes detailed information about each patient's demographics, medical history, and clinical characteristics such as heart rate when they entered hospital.

In the study, women tended to be older when admitted to hospital, and were more likely to have other illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

But even after adjusting for their ages and greater risk factors, the team found that women had more than double the median rate of death in the 30 days following their heart attack than men (5.2 per cent versus 2.3 per cent).

Researchers suggested this may be, in part, explained by women being less likely to receive the guideline recommended care.

Women who had a non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), a type of heart attack where the coronary artery is partially blocked, were 34 per cent less likely than men to receive timely coronary angiography - video images that reveal narrowings or blockages in the coronary arteries - within 72 hours of their first symptoms.

They also found women who suffered a ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) heart attack - a very serious attack where the coronary artery is completely blocked - were 2.74 per cent less likely to receive timely reperfusion - emergency procedures including drugs and stents which help to clear blocked arteries and restore blood flow to the heart.

Meanwhile, women were 2.7 per cent less likely to be prescribed statins and 7.4 per cent less likely to be prescribed beta blockers when leaving hospital, which help to lower the risk of having a second heart attack.

Researchers said that although the difference in proportions may seem small in isolation, even small deficits at each phase of a woman's pathway of care can intensify into a considerable survival disadvantage.

Each year in the UK around 70,000 women go to hospital due to a heart attack, and up to 25,000 women in the UK die each year from heart attacks - equivalent to three women every hour.

Senior author Chris Gale, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Leeds, said: "We know women are dying due to unequal heart attack care - and now we've identified the shortfalls we need to target to save lives.”