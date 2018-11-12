Alabama shooting: Black Friday shoppers flee in terror after gunman opens fire in packed mall

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

A gunman was shot dead by police after opening fire on terrified Black Friday shoppers and injuring two people at an Alabama shopping centre.

Shoppers, who were making the most of the early Black Friday sales, fled in terror after a gunman fired shots at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover on Thursday night.

Police said a fight broke out between the gunman and an 18-year-old in the mall.

The gunman then opened fire, shooting the teen and an innocent 12-year-old girl who was caught up in the crossfire.

An officer then confronted the gunman and shot him dead, police said.

The mall, which was open late because of Thanksgiving, was packed with shoppers making the most of the early Black Friday sales.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital in a serious condition. The 12-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and her condition is not immediately known, although it has been confirmed she is "alert and talking".

A spokesman for the mall said: "We are devastated by the incident that happened tonight in our shopping center. We are working closely with the Hoover Police Department. While there is no current danger to our community, we will remain closed until further notice."

Speaking to local reporters, an officer said: "It's a sad day in Hoover tonight. Obviously, everybody has been enjoying their Thanksgiving meals during the day [and] shoppers have come out to have a good time and spend time out here."

He added: "Unfortunately this took place tonight, here. I'm very, very proud of the Hoover Police officers who were on the scene. Thank God we had the officers very, very close."

Extra police officers were working in the mall, he confirmed, in anticipation of big crowds for Black Friday.

Witnesses to the shooting reported hearing two separate rings of gunfire in the shopping centre.

Speaking to local news channel, 6WBRC, one witness said: "Right as I was about to pay, I heard this bang, and you think 'OK, it's probably not', and then I heard bang bang and then it was terrifying.

"Everybody started screaming and running as far away as they could. I ran towards the servant's exit to get in the car with a friend of mine and it was just gridlock.

"It was very scary."

She added police ran past her with "their guns drawn".