You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

American tourist arrested for trying to steal part of rail track from Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp

Evening Standard logo Evening Standard 1 hour ago Olivia Tobin
a large long train on a steel track with Auschwitz concentration camp in the background © Provided by Local News RSS EN-GB

An American tourist has been charged after he tried to steal part of the historic rail track that leads to the notorious Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

A spokeswoman in the southern Polish town of Oswiecim, Malgorzata Jurecka, said said the 37-year-old was charged with attempted theft of an item of cultural importance.

The man could face 10 years in prison for the crime.

Read more: The family who survived the horrors of Auschwitz (Daily Mail)

Ms Jurecka said he has admitted guilt, but has been released as he awaits further steps.

Pawel Sawicki, a spokesman for the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum, said the memorial museum's security team became aware that the man was trying to remove the metal element of the historic rail tracks and then alerted police.

The memorial site has faced multiple attempts of theft and vandalism in recent years.

In pictures: Memorials of terror (Deutsche Welle)

Wannsee House: The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. 15 members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

The most dramatic case was the 2009 theft of the sign with the Nazi slogan "Arbeit Macht Frei" ("Work Will Set You Free") at the death camp's main gate.

It was found cut into pieces and was eventually repaired and stored in a safe place. A replica is now in its place.

Watch: Pope Francis visits Auschwitz (Associated Press)

Replay Video
UP NEXT
1
Cancel
Raw: Pope Francis visits Auschwitz-Birkenau
Associated Press
See more videos
What to watch next
UP NEXT
UP NEXT

Some 1.1 million people were killed during World War II at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of Nazi Germany's death camps.

Go to MSN Home
AdChoices
AdChoices

More from Evening Standard

Evening Standard
Evening Standard
More from Evening Standard
image beaconimage beaconimage beacon