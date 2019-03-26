American tourist arrested for trying to steal part of rail track from Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp

© Provided by Local News RSS EN-GB

An American tourist has been charged after he tried to steal part of the historic rail track that leads to the notorious Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

A spokeswoman in the southern Polish town of Oswiecim, Malgorzata Jurecka, said said the 37-year-old was charged with attempted theft of an item of cultural importance.

The man could face 10 years in prison for the crime.

Ms Jurecka said he has admitted guilt, but has been released as he awaits further steps.

Pawel Sawicki, a spokesman for the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum, said the memorial museum's security team became aware that the man was trying to remove the metal element of the historic rail tracks and then alerted police.

The memorial site has faced multiple attempts of theft and vandalism in recent years.

The most dramatic case was the 2009 theft of the sign with the Nazi slogan "Arbeit Macht Frei" ("Work Will Set You Free") at the death camp's main gate.

It was found cut into pieces and was eventually repaired and stored in a safe place. A replica is now in its place.

Some 1.1 million people were killed during World War II at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of Nazi Germany's death camps.