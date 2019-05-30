Bangkok fire: Huge blaze strikes popular tourist spot Chatuchak Market burning down 120 stalls

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

A huge fire tore through Bangkok’s famous Chatuchak Market, burning down at least 120 stalls.

The popular tourist attraction and busy marketplace was hit by the fire on Sunday shortly after 9pm, and spread across about 1,000 square metres.

The Thai capital’s fire service said no injuries were reported in the blaze.

Eyewitness Younes Parvin said: “The fire was just too big, people were evacuating their shops.

“It was quite terrifying. If it was in the daytime it could have been a lot worse.”

The market is a popular destination for tourists and locals (AP)

Mr Parvin estimated it took emergency services 10 minutes to arrive. Most shops had closed by the time the fire started and vendors had started to head home, he added.

The sprawling market sells a variety of goods in its thousands of stalls, from clothing and handicrafts to paintings, and is a popular destination for tourists and locals.

Aswin Kwanmuang, Bangkok's governor, said some 110 vendors were affected by the blaze and vowed to provide compensation to those affected. He speculated that an electrical short circuit could be to blame given the electrical system in the market is about three decades old.

Rebuilding of the affected portion of the market was expected to take two months.

Authorities have confirmed they are investigating the cause of the fire.