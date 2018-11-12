Black Friday 2018: Chaotic scenes at stores in Sao Paulo, New York and Greece as shoppers scramble to snap up best deals

© Provided by Local News RSS EN-GB

Chaotic scenes unfolded at stores worldwide on the eve of Black Friday as shoppers scrambled to get the best deals.

Customers fought over huge flat-screen televisions as they crammed into a supermarket in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

One woman was pictured with a cardboard box squashed very close to her head as people wrestled with one another during the melee.

The hallways of Macy's flagship store on 34th Street in New York were also crammed with shoppers looking for bargains.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited BlackFriday.jpg Scramble for screens: Customers flocked to the sale on TVs (Rex Features)

Shoppers, keen to make the most of the early Black Friday deals on Thursday evening, piled cosmetics products high in a bid to stock up on low-priced items.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited greece.jpg Customers wait at the entrance of a Nike sportswear store in Thessaloniki ( AFP /Getty Images)

An enormous crowd of people were pictured waiting outside a Nike store in Thessaloniki, Greece, early on Friday.

Meanwhile in London, it was relatively quiet as shoppers appeared to be avoiding stores and buying their deals online again.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited BlackFriday2311-2.jpg People line up to pay for their purchases as they shop during an early Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day (AP)

Experts said more than two-fifths of shoppers in the UK were planning to shop in Black Friday sales and warned them not to "get carried away by the hype".

Some 42 per cent of Britons were looking forward to the event, and 22 per cent were specifically looking to buy Christmas presents, while 25 per cent were intending to shop on Cyber Monday, a survey by KPMG suggested.

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: "Retail performance throughout the year has been dreary to say the least, and we've certainly had a shaky start to the all-important "golden quarter".

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited BlackFriday2311-14.jpg A Macy's customer stocks up in New York (Reuters)

"Retailers will naturally be keen to make the most of these events, and our survey would certainly suggest that consumers are gearing up for it."

However, consumer group Which? said its over-arching message to shoppers this year was to not feel pressured into spending after finding that nine in 10 Black Friday deals last year were the same price or even cheaper at other times of the year.

It has urged consumers to be careful not to buy on impulse and instead research products and prices before spending in the sale.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: "While retailers are bombarding us with promises of great discounts and time-limited sales, it's clear that not all deals are as good as they might appear.

"To bag a bargain, do your research and don't get carried away by the hype when shopping in the upcoming sales."

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited BlackFriday2311-16.jpg Black Friday has become a worldwide sale after starting in the US (EPA)

Early indications suggest that Black Friday spending will dip for the first time this year since its arrival in the UK.

Consumers will spend £2.4 billion on deals in stores and online, down from last year's £2.6 billion, according to the predictions from the Centre for Retail Research (CRR) and VoucherCodes.co.uk.

Analyst Springboard has also said footfall and spending activity over this year's Black Friday period is likely to be affected by economic pressures such as high debt levels and significant living costs, compounded by the event taking place a week earlier this year - before many consumers are paid for the month.

According to KPMG's study, the promotional period is favoured by younger consumers, with 75 per cent of shoppers aged 18 to 24 saying they will be taking advantage of deals compared to 36 per cent of 45 to 54 year olds, and just 24 per cent of over 55s.