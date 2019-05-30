Boy, 5, fighting for life after sibling shot him in chest with pellet gun in north London

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

A five-year-old boy is fighting for his life after his sibling accidently shot him with a pellet gun in north London.

The child had been playing with his older sibling at a home in Bullsmoor Lane, Enfield, when he was shot on Friday.

The youngster sustained an injury to his chest shortly before 3.30pm and was rushed to hospital by London's Air Ambulance.

Scotland Yard said his injuries are considered to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made following the incident.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "Police were called at 3.28pm on Friday, May 31 to a residential address in Bullsmoor Lane Enfield, to a report of a child having been shot with a pellet gun.

"The child, a boy aged 5, sustained an injury to his chest.

"It appears at this time, the child was playing with other young children in the garden when a pellet gun was loaded and discharged mistakenly by the five year old’s sibling, aged six.

"London’s Air Ambulance was deployed and have flown the child to an east London hospital.

"At this time, the injury is considered to be life threatening.

"Police remain on scene. No arrests made.

"Enquiries are ongoing."