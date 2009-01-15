Boy of nine who was born blind helps design £25m GOSH unit

© Provided by Independent Print Limited A boy who was born blind and may lose his hearing has helped design the UK’s first dedicated hospital unit for sight and sound loss.

Josh Horrobin, nine, was one of 12 young patients who advised architects and the redevelopment team at Great Ormond Street Hospital on the £25 million outpatient centre.

The state-of-the-art centre will be used by the 8,000 children who attend Gosh 25,000 times a year for help with hearing and vision conditions — the hospital’s largest group of outpatients.

Josh, from Greenwich, asked for the seating height to be adjusted for adults and children so that he could hear his mother Wendy when she is speaking — and to make it easier to play cards.

© PA File photo dated 15/01/09 of the main entrance to Great Ormond Street hospital. He also suggested tactile pavements, outside space for climbing, a quiet place to wait for appointments and toys in the waiting room.



Construction of the Sight and Sound Centre is due to start this autumn and be completed in early 2020. Premier Inn has donated £10 million and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity aims to raise the remainder.

Josh, who has a sister, Chloe, 12, has Norrie disease, a rare genetic disorder. He was diagnosed blind at two weeks. Some patients also suffer a progressive hearing loss that typically starts during teenage years. Josh is starting to notice changes in his hearing. Mrs Horrobin said the new centre would help audiologists and ophthalmologists share information and learn about the implications of Norrie disease, enabling earlier interventions. It would also let Josh be seen by both experts on the same day.

She said: “When we go for appointments, it will be for the eyes or the ears. We have not been able to get both audiology and opthalmology appointments on the same day. For all families, to be able to have multi-disciplinary clinics would be brilliant. The benefits of travelling once for two appointments, rather than twice, helps enormously.”

The centre will provide facilities for outpatients being seen by audiology, cochlear implant, ophthalmology, ear nose and throat and speech and language therapy teams.

It will have soundproofed booths for hearing tests, an eye imaging suite, a garden with plants for children to touch and smell, and sensory artworks.

Gosh chief executive Dr Peter Steer said: “More than 8,000 children and young people with sight and hearing conditions come to the hospital each year and our current facilities do not cater for their needs.

“The Sight and Sound Centre will... vastly improve the patient experience by creating an environment tailor-made to these patients’ needs.”