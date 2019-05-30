Boy who fell from Lightwater Valley rollercoaster 'recovering' in hospital

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

A seven-year-old boy who suffered head injuries after falling from a rollercoaster is said to be recovering, according to police.

The child was airlifted to hospital after falling from the Twister ride at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Thursday.

His condition was initially reported as non-life threatening but this assessment was changed to critical but stable when doctors found he had injuries not apparent at the scene.

On Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The condition of a seven year-old boy, being treated in hospital after being injured at Lightwater Valley, is said to be improving.

"The boy is being treated at Leeds General Infirmary after being injured in an incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park near Ripon on Thursday May 30 2019.

"He was treated at the scene, with what was initially believed at to be non-life threatening injuries, and airlifted to hospital where his condition was later described as stable but critical."

A force spokeswoman said that the boy is now breathing independently and "his condition continues to improve".

She said officers are assisting the Health and Safety Executive with its investigation.

Witnesses said the boy plunged up to 15ft from the ride, with one saying they heard loud screams before seeing a child on the ground.

The witness said the boy's hysterical mother was left stuck in the car on the ride above.

Mark Charnley, 46, who was visiting from Cumbria with his family on Thursday, said the boy was hanging from the back of the ride.

He told MailOnline: "Me and my eldest daughter were in the queue for the Twister ride, which is like a rollercoaster but with individual spinning carriages.

"We were about ten minutes from the front of the queue when we saw the little lad hanging out of the back of his carriage.

"His head was well behind the back of it and he was out of his restraints. He was in the carriage with his mum, who was screaming hysterically."

Members of the public ran to his aid along with park staff before paramedics and an air ambulance arrived.

In a statement on Friday, Lightwater Valley said: "We are devastated by this news and our thoughts are with the family."

Durham University student Gemma Savage died when two cars collided on the park's Treetop Twister ride in 2001.

Paris-based Reverchon Industries SA, which manufactured and supplied the ride, was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of two charges of failing to ensure its safe design and construction, and failing to give information necessary to ensure the ride was safe when open to the public.