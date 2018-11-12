You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Boys, 14 and 15, steal plane and fly it for 15 miles in Utah

Two teenage boys have been arrested after stealing a plane and flying it for 15 miles.

Police in Utah detained the boys, aged 14 and 15, after they landed it at a rural airport in the state.

The officers said they stole the small single-engine aeroplane from a private airstrip in Jensen.

The boys managed to land it successfully at Vernal Regional Airport after the 15-mile trip.

Police were alerted after the plane was spotted flying "very low" over a highway (Uintah County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The Uintah County sheriff's office said the boys had been staying with friends in Jensen.

They reportedly gained access to a tractor and drove to the airstrip where they took off.

Police were alerted after the plane was spotting flying "very low" over the US Highway 40.

The boys were held at the Split Mountain Youth Detention Centre in Vernal, and are facing "multiple charges".

