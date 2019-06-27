Croydon stabbing: Baby fights for life after pregnant mother, 26, is stabbed to death

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

A baby was fighting for life in hospital today after being delivered in an emergency procedure after the mother was stabbed to death in south London.

The victim, named as Kellymary Fauvrelle, 26, was stabbed to death in the "horrific incident" at an address in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon, at around 3.30am on Saturday.

Her child was delivered after the stabbing and is said to be in a critical condition today.

Scotland Yard officers were called to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at the house, where they found Kellymary - who was eight months pregnant, with stab injuries.

She died at the scene, where her baby was also delivered.

In a separate stabbing, a man was killed in Newham. Ms Fauvrelle and the Newham victim are the 62nd and 63rd people to have been murdered in London in 2019.

The newborn remains in hospital in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said.

Ms Fauvrelle was a keen motorcyclist and shared an image of an ultrasound in February, saying "looks like riding season is on hold for me this year."

She also wrote about the ultrasound: "We can't wait to meet you."

On her Facebook bio she wrote: "4 wheels move the body...but... 2 wheels move the soul."

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative London mayoral candidate, tweeted: "Please God let this child survive. Please let this baby's family come together to free it from this most heinous arrival to our world."

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, with the force stating officers "retain an open mind to any motive".

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said: "This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill.

"Our sympathies go out to her devastated family. They are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened.

"A large crime scene is in place, and is likely to be in place for some time.

"At the forefront of our inquiries is understanding what exactly has led to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts."

Medics fought to save the mother after an air ambulance, two ambulance crews and two response cars were sent to the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

The force said the woman's next of kin have been informed but formal identification is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called at 3.26am on Saturday to reports of an incident on Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath.

"We sent an incident response officer, two ambulance crews, two medics in response cars and an advanced paramedic to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance," he said.

"We took one person to hospital as a priority. Sadly, despite the extensive efforts of medics, another person died at the scene."

Reacting to the murder on Twitter, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face.

"My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost."

Neighbours said that three women, one of whom was pregnant, lived at the house and they had a small dog.

One neighbour said she had got up at about 3.30am to do her prayers when she heard a dog barking at the house, which is two doors down.

The neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said she was "shocked and surprised" to hear about the attack.

A police cordon was in place around the two-storey semi-detached house on Saturday night, with three uniformed officers stationed outside.

Lights could be seen inside the property, which is in a quiet one-way street off London Road near Croydon University Hospital.

Anyone with information should contact police on the dedicated incident room number of 0208 721 4005, or ring 101 quoting CAD 1358/June 29. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.