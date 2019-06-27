David Attenborough makes surprise appearance at Glastonbury and praises festival for going plastic free
Thousands gathered at the main stage at Glastonbury as David Attenborough made a surprise appearance at the festival.
The veteran broadcaster and naturalist appeared on the Pyramid stage on Sunday afternoon, where he praised the Somerset festival for going plastic-free.
Speaking to the huge crowd, he also officially launched his new BBC series, entitled Seven Worlds, One Planet.
A huge round of applause and cheers broke out as he took to the stage, with many describing his reception as the loudest of all performers during the festival.
He told the festival: "There was one sequence in Blue Planet II which everyone seems to remember.
"It is one in which we showed what plastic has done to the creatures that live in the ocean.
"It had an extraordinary effect - and now this great festival has gone plastic-free."
He said the move had saved more than one million plastic bottles of water from being drunk.
Describing the premise behind the new series, Sir David also told the crowd how the oceans made up two-thirds of the planet, with the remaining third made up of seven continents.
He said each of the continents had its own "marvellous creatures".
"Each of them has its own glory and each of them has its own problems," he told the crowd.
Sir David then revealed that the new series would begin "later on this year".
He then played the extended trailer, featuring a new song, Out There, from Australian singer Sia, who has collaborated with composer Hans Zimmer on the track.
The trailer begins with a shot of Sir David standing on a beach, looking out over rolling waves.
The 93-year-old's distinctive voice can be heard saying: "Planet Earth has seven extraordinary continents, each one unique, each one full of life.
"This is the story of those seven worlds.
"We will see how life developed on each continent and so gave rise to the extraordinary and wonderful diversity we know today and we will see why this precious diversity is being lost".
BBC Radio 1 debuted the full track at the same time as the prequel played out across screens at Glastonbury.
The prequel was also simultaneously broadcast in almost 50 countries globally at the same time as it was shown to Glastonbury audiences.
