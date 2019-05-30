Donald Trump denies calling Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ despite recorded interview comments

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

US President Donald Trump has denied calling Meghan Markle"nasty" despite his comments being recorded in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

Mr Trump called on the New York Times and CNN to apologise on Sunday for spreading the “fake news” despite his comments originally being reported on Saturday by the British newspaper.

In a Tweet he wrote: “I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.”

“Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!”

In his interview with The Sun, Mr Trump said he was surprised to learn that Meghan, who backed his rival Hillary Clinton, suggested before the 2016 election she would leave the US if he won.

Mr Trump said he was not aware of comments made by the duchess about him.

He told the newspaper: "I didn't know that. What can I say?

"I didn't know that she was nasty."

However, he now denies he ever made those comments, blaming “Fake News Media” for making them up.

In the interview, when also asked about the duchess suggesting she would leave America for Canada if he was elected, Mr Trump said: "A lot of people are moving here (to the US)."

Mr Trump said LA-born Meghan will make "a very good" American princess, and said of her joining the royal family: "It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently.

"She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed)."

He begins his state visit to the UK on Monday and will meet members of the royal family, including the Queen, but new mother Meghan will not be present.

The Duchess of Sussex has previously criticised Mr Trump and expressed report for his rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton.

When she was working as an actress, Ms Markle described the US president as "misogynistic" and "divisive".

She added she would be tempted to move to Canada if he won the US presidential election.

In a 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, she said: "You're not just voting for a woman if it's Hillary because she's a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world that he's painting."