Donald Trump tags wrong woman in tweet blasting Fox News journalist

Donald Trump tagged the wrong woman in a tweet that was supposed to be aimed at a Fox News journalist.

Unsuspecting Twitter user Jillian Turner, from California, was drawn into the middle of a rant about the media by the US President on Monday.

He had meant to tag the Fox News Washington Correspondent Gillian Turner instead but used the wrong Twitter handle.

Mr Trump was criticising White House Correspondent John Roberts and Washington Correspondent Gillian Turner after they appeared on a segment discussing the fight for funds during the government shutdown.

Trump misspelled @GillianHTurner’s name and tagged some random “Jillian Turner” pic.twitter.com/CdzAejcXiv — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 28, 2019

He wrote to his 57.8 million followers: “Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @JillianTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics?”

But, he misspelled Gillian Turner’s name, making Jillian Turner a target instead, who has around 390 followers.

The gaffe did not go unnoticed with many pointing out the President’s mistake and Jillian Turner posting a screenshot of the tweet under the caption: “So that happened.”

SO THAT HAPPENED https://t.co/bmpCk6OyJa — Jillian Turner 🌻 (@JillianTurner) January 28, 2019

Mr Trump quickly corrected the mistake, deleting and reposting the tweet and tagging the correct woman who has been a contributor to Fox News since 2014 and has served on the White House National Security Council under President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush.

The President has a history of mistakenly tagging the wrong Twitter users. Last year, while attacking Prime Minister Theresa May, he instead tagged a Theresa Scrivener with just six followers.

Mr Trump last year accidentally tagged a parody account of French President Emmanuel Macron in a now deleted tweet.