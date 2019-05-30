Donald Trump UK visit: President’s limo ‘The Beast’ spotted filling up with petrol on Finchley Road

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

US President Donald Trump’s limousine, nicknamed “The Beast” was spotted filling up at a petrol station on London's Finchley Road in preparation for his arrival in the UK.

Mr Trump arrived at Stansted Airport on Monday morning before travelling by helicopter into central London to meet the Queen for his first official state visit.

The armour-plated car, formerly named Cadillac One, is understood to cost around £1.1million and weighs at least four tonnes.

The Beast is flown to whichever country the US president is visiting and is reportedly armed with tear gas canisters, pump-action shotguns a life support machine and blood supply.

The Beast has landed 😳 pic.twitter.com/Qj0wCx0Z2W — George Nicolas (@GeorgeNicolasUK) 1 June 2019

An older version of the car came to the UK for his visit last July but Mr Trump showed off his new version of The Beast in New York in September.

Mr Trump is yet to use the limousine on his trip. However it was seen filling up at a petrol station in north London on Friday with its identical twin vehicle.

The Beast’s Doppelgänger 😬 pic.twitter.com/eJdHo2Jeme — George Nicolas (@GeorgeNicolasUK) 1 June 2019

Twitter user George Nicolas snapped the cars with the caption “The Beast has landed”.

He later posted again as the second "doppleganger" beast filled up with petrol.

Donald Trump arrived in the UK today on board Air Force One to begin his three-day official state visit.

The US President and First Lady Melania Trump will meet with members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace on Monday and political leaders on Tuesday.

A massive security operation today came into force in central London as protesters said up to 250,000 demonstrators will take to the streets to “disrupt” President Trump’s visit.

Scotland Yard placed streets surrounding Buckingham Palace and Downing Street in “lockdown” with around 10,000 police officers deployed in the capital in a £25 million operation.

Protests are planned across the UK during the visit including in London, Manchester, Belfast, Birmingham and Nottingham during the president's first full UK state visit.