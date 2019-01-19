Emiliano Sala latest: Search resumes for plane with missing Cardiff striker on board after football stars help raise £280k

© Provided by Local News RSS EN-GB

The search for Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala who was on board a plane that disappeared in the English Channel has resumed after £280,000 was raised to look privately.

The official search for the Argentine striker and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, was called off on Thursday.

But Sala’s family have been able to arrange for two boats to start looking again after £280,000 was raised via a GoFundMe page. Lionel Messi is said to be among the footballing stars to donate to the fund.

The Piper PA-46 Malibu plane had disappeared from radar as they flew over the English Channel on their way to Cardiff from Nantes, France, on Monday night.

Argentina’s president Mauricio Macri had backed Sala’s family in calling for the search to resume.

Messi and Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan is among the 2,448 people to donate to the GoFundMe page to raise money for a private search.

Paris-based football agency Sport Cover, which lists Sala as a client, set up the page in the hope of raising £259,112 (€300,000). It has smashed that target, raising £280,275 (€324,503).

A statement on the GoFundMe page read: "The call for funds launched late Friday afternoon allowed the relatives of Emiliano Sala, via a specialised organisation, to resume research in the Channel early Saturday morning. Two boats conduct the operations."

Football agent Willie McKay arranged for the flight to take Sala from Nantes to Cardiff but had no involvement in selecting the plane or pilot.

McKay's son, Mark, was the acting agent for Nantes in a move which made 28-year-old Sala a club-record transfer for Cardiff.

His other son, Jack, who plays for the Bluebirds, exchanged a series of text messages with Sala, suggesting a private flight from Cardiff to Nantes, and then back to south Wales two days later.

McKay senior, who has released those messages, said a commercial flight to the French city would have involved going via Amsterdam.

After signing for Cardiff for £15million, Sala returned to Nantes to collect his belongings and say goodbye to team-mates and staff of the Ligue 1 club before heading back to the United Kingdom. However, the plane carrying Sala disappeared over the Channel on Monday evening.

Cardiff's staff and supporters, meanwhile, will wear yellow daffodils at Arsenal on Tuesday in respect of Sala and the club captains will place floral tributes at the ground.

On Saturday tributes were paid to the missing men before games including the FA Cup match between Swansea and Gillingham at the Liberty Stadium and Stoke's home meeting with Preston in the Sky Bet Championship.