Fiona Bruce 'offered job to host BBC's Question Time'

Fiona Bruce has been offered the job of host of BBC One's Question Time, according to reports.

The move would make her the first female host in the programme's history.

The Antiques Roadshow presenter is expected to take over the programme from the start of 2019, according to the Guardian.

Ms Bruce impressed bosses in a series of auditions held earlier this year, the newspaper reported.

The final shortlist for the job is understood to include Newsnight presenters Emily Maitlis and Kirsty Wark.

David Dimbleby will step down as chair of the programme after 25 years, it was announced earlier this year.

The 79-year-old, who has chaired the show since 1994, will leave the show after his final broadcast on December 13.

The Standard has approached the BBC for comment.

