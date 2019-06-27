Glastonbury 2019: Thiago Silva praises PSG fan who became an online sensation after being invited to rap on stage by Dave

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

Paris-Sant Germain player Thiago Silva has praised a music fan who was invited to rap on stage at Glastonbury by rapper Dave.

Dave, whose album raced to number one earlier this year, invited the young festivalgoer to join him on stage and perform his and AJ Tracey’s hit, Thiago Silva, in front of thousands of people.

Footage of the performance went viral, with tens of thousands of people praising Dave and the music fan, known as Alex, for their performance.

Silva also later retweeted the video, writing: "Thank you Alex!"

The incident took place when Dave, who hails from Streatham, had asked the crowd who knew the lyrics to the song.

He said: “I got this track Thiago Silva, but you guys are too far away for me to even be able to see you.

“Who is sober enough to sing these lyrics along with me?”

The 21-year-old then picked a reveller called Alex, who was wearing a PSG football strip with Silva on the back, to perform with him on the stage.

After security helped him up, Alex said “mate, I’m buzzing”. Dave then offered him a microphone and a few words of encouragement before the pair launched into the song.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited Dave and the music fan, Alex (BBC)

He said: “You’ve got this - only sing AJ’s parts, just look at me.”

A video of the pair’s performance has now been liked 150,000 times on Twitter, including by former England player Ian Wright, with many praising Alex’s performance.

Thiago Silva has recognised Thiago Silva and now I have decided to retire. My work here is done — SANTAN (@Santandave1) July 1, 2019

Silva, who retweeted the video, wrote: “Thanks Alex! Help me find Alex".

A Twitter user belonging to a man named Alex Mann replied: “Right here mate.”

The same person also shared a video of the performance and wrote: "Fully sent it. So glad I didn't f*** it."

Right here mate — Alex Mann (@mannerzzzz) July 1, 2019

In response, Dave tweeted: “Thiago Silva has recognised Thiago Silva and now I have decided to retire. My work here is done.”