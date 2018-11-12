Shoreditch stabbing: Young man stabbed to death on busy road in east London

A young man has been stabbed to death on a busy road in east London.

Police and paramedics rushed to Kingsland Road in Shoreditch just before 6.30am on Saturday after receiving reports of an injured man.

They found a man aged in his 20s suffering from stab injuries.

He has been taken to a central London hospital where he died a few hours later, Scotland Yard said.

It comes after a police officer was stabbed outside Ilford station in east London on Friday night.

A Met Police spokesman said: “His next of kin have been informed.

"A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Formal identification awaits.

"A crime scene remains in place. As part of this scene, temporary road closures are also in effect and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"No arrests have been made. Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."

Anyone with information is requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1802/24Nov or Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. You can also tweet police via @MetCC.