Harry Baker: Two men charged with murder after teen found dead in South Wales

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy found dead in South Wales.

The body of Harry Baker, who was from Cardiff, was discovered at Barry Docks on Wednesday morning.

On Saturday, South Wales Police said Nathan Delafonteine, 32, of no fixed address and Raymond Thompson, 47, from Barry, had been charged with his murder.

The force said they would remain in custody before appearing at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two more men, aged 21 and 22, have also been arrested in connection with the investigation, the force added.

Earlier on Saturday, South Wales Police said Peter McCarthy, 36, and Ryan Palmer, 33, both from Barry, were also charged with murder.

Officers were called to Barry Intermodal Terminal at 5.50am on Wednesday following the discovery.

Harry's family paid tribute to the teenager, and said "life will never be the same again" following his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O'Shea, major crime investigations team, said: "We would very much like to thank the community for the support and information that has already been provided and would urge anyone else with information to please contact us.

"We are in particular appealing for information in relation to a disturbance that is now known to have occurred between midnight and 1am in and around the Vere Street, Arno Road and Littlemoors Hill area of Barry.

"It is now believed that this disturbance spilled on to Cardiff Road and Millennium Road.

"If anyone has CCTV that covers these locations or anyone who may have been driving through these locations with cameras mounted on their vehicles I would please ask them to contact the incident room.

"I would also appeal for anyone travelling on roads between Barry and the Ely of Cardiff between 1130pm and 1 am who may have cameras mounted on their vehicles to contact the incident room.

"We would like to obtain CCTV and dash cam footage of the main routes between Barry and the Ely area of Cardiff to assist us in investigating this crime."

Anyone with information should call South Wales Police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence number 1900317375.

