Ilford stabbing: Man, 24, charged with attempted murder of police officer

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer over an alleged knife attack at an east London station.

Daniel Adeyemi is accused of trying to kill the officer at Ilford railway station on Friday night.

The 24-year-old, of Bedford Road, Ilford, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and common assault against another police officer.

He will appear before Highbury Magistrates Court on Monday, British Transport Police said.

Adeyemi is said to have attacked the on-duty BTP officer at the station at around 9.45pm before being arrested at the scene.

Witnesses described seeing a bloodied officer outside the station as it was put on "complete lockdown".

The alleged attack comes amid concerns over the treatment of officers in the city.