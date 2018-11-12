Jamal Khashoggi latest: Journalist was killed in 'disgusting seven-minute long murder' says Turkish foreign minister

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

Turkey’s foreign minister says slain dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a “disgusting” seven-minute long attack inside the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said he had listened to the whole recording of the killing on October 2 .

Mr Cavusoglu, speaking to German publication Sueddeutsche Zeitung, said: "I listened to it. He was killed within seven minutes. It was a deliberate murder."

He then went on to described how he allegedly heard a doctor speaking to people, instructing them to listen to music, as he dismembered Mr Khashoggi’s body.

"One notices that he's enjoying it ... he likes to cut up people.

"It is disgusting,” he said.

The remains of Mr Khashoggi, who never emerged from the consulate after entering to get documents for his upcoming marriage, remain undiscovered.

Authorities in Turkey continue to search for them, with some speculation the writer's body was dissolved in acid.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited mevlut271118a.jpg Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey has said Mr Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post and was critical of the Saudi government, was killed by a 15-member assassination squad sent from Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has admitted the killing, stating orders for it came from the highest levels of its government, but has denied any involvement by its royal family.

Previously, the country said 11 suspects have been indicted in the killing of Mr Khashoggi, with five facing the death penalty, while another 10 were held in connection to the death.