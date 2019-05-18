Pete Willsman suspended from Labour Party after Jeremy Corbyn ally 'blames Israeli embassy for anti-semitism row'

Labour was engulfed in a new storm today after a senior ally of Jeremy Corbyn was suspended for accusing the Israeli embassy of “whipping up” complaints about anti-Semitism.

In recorded comments branded as “disgusting” and “vile”, Peter Willsman, a member of Labour’s governing National Executive Committee, even claimed that an “agent in the embassy” had infiltrated the party.

He also alleged that the embassy in London orchestrated a complaint supported by 68 rabbis that anti-Semitism was “widespread and severe” in Labour’s ranks.

The recording, obtained by radio station LBC, was made in January when Mr Willsman met an Israeli-American author researching the party.

It comes a week after the Equality and Human Rights Commission launched an unprecedented investigation into Labour.

Mr Willsman’s comments were condemned by Jewish leaders as a “well-known anti-Semitic trope”. Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who has led calls for Mr Corbyn to crack down on anti-Semitism in the party, said: “This vile anti-Semitic diatribe from Willsman is sickening. He has got to go now. It will be a litmus test of the Labour Party’s disciplinary process to see if swift action is taken and not the usual fudge.”

On the recording Mr Willsman’s voice appears to say that the complaints about anti-Semitism were “all lies”. He says he will reveal more “off the record” and goes on: “It’s almost certain who is behind all this anti-Semitism against Jeremy: almost certainly it was the Israeli embassy. Yeah, because they caught somebody in the Labour Party, it turns out they were an agent in the embassy.

“The thing is that the people that are in the Labour Party doing it are people who are linked, one of them works indirectly for the Israeli embassy. So, obviously, I wouldn’t be bothered to find out, but my guess would be they are the ones whipping it up all the time.”

He then raised a letter written by a group of 68 British rabbis who urged Labour “to listen to the Jewish community” and adopt the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism.

Mr Willsman claimed the rabbis were “obviously orchestrated by the Israeli embassy” and poured scorn on the idea that the 70 cases of anti-Semitism investigated amounted to a widespread or severe problem in the context of Labour’s 600,000-strong membership.

In a previous controversy, Mr Willsman alleged at an NEC meeting in June last year that the 68 British rabbis were “Trump fanatics”.

Labour’s reluctance to expel Mr Willsman contrasted with the expulsion of Alastair Campbell only hours after he admitted voting tactically for the Liberal Democrats in last week’s European elections.

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said Labour should have disciplined Mr Willsman before now.

“Peter Willsman — a man who should have been suspended for anti-Jewish statements last year — has not only denied anti-Semitism in the Labour Party but has resorted to a well-known anti-Semitic trope to make his point,” she said.

“We call on the leader, Jeremy Corbyn and general secretary, Jennie Formby, who were present at Mr Willsman’s first outburst and who have repeatedly indulged his bigotry, to ensure he is expelled with the speed and efficiency we have seen in other recent disciplinary cases.”

Fiona Sharpe, a spokeswoman for Labour Against Anti-Semitism, said: “Pete Willsman’s alleged comments ... are, if as reported on LBC this morning, grossly offensive and unarguably anti-Semitic.

“There should be no place for him in mainstream British politics and he should be kicked off the Labour’s ruling body, the NEC, and out of the Labour Party.” Labour MPs who have been pressing Mr Corbyn to lead a crackdown stepped up demands for Mr Willsman’s expulsion.

Stella Creasy tweeted: “Anyone who supported Willsman for the NEC after the first revelations needs to hang their head in shame.”

Wes Streeting told LBC: “This is jaw-dropping stuff, even by Pete Willsman’s standards. I am in absolutely no doubt he should go.” Deputy leader Tom Watson called for immediate action. “The general secretary must make good on the promise that was made following Mr Willsman’s previous outburst that he would face disciplinary action if he engaged in similar conduct again.”

Mr Willsman has yet to comment on the recording.

A Labour spokesman said today: “Peter Willsman has been suspended from the Labour Party, pending investigation.”

A letter informing him of his suspension was sent this morning. It means he cannot attend NEC meetings or perform any other functions as a member of the NEC.

A party spokeswoman insisted: “All complaints about anti-Semitism are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

This morning Mr Campbell claimed John McDonnell had branded the decision to expel him as “bonkers”, but a source close to the shadow chancellor denied the claim.