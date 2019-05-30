Jewish groups call for Labour to disown Peterborough by-election candidate after she 'liked' anti-Semitic Facebook posts

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

Jewish groups have called for Labour to disown its candidate for the Peterborough by-election after it was revealed she had liked anti-Semitic posts on Facebook.

It emerged on Saturday that Lisa Forbes had liked a post saying Theresa May had a “Zionist Slave Masters agenda” alongside a video of children praying after the New Zealand terrorist attack.

In another comment, discovered by investigative journalist Iggy Ostanin, she said she had “enjoyed reading” a thread claiming Islamic extremism was created “by the CIA and Mossad.”

Ms Forbes has since apologised for her actions, claiming she had liked the video and not the text.

She told the Sunday Times that she apologised "wholeheartedly for not calling out these posts”, adding: “Regardless of whether I am elected, I will deepen my understanding of anti-semitism so I can act as an ally, challenging it wherever it occurs."

The Board of Deputies of British Jews condemned Ms Forbes’ actions, calling for Labour to disown her as their candidate.

Marie van der Zyl, President of the Board, Simon Johnson, Chief Executive of the Jewish Leadership Council and David Delew, Chief Executive of the Community Security Trust, said in a joint statement: “The revelation that Labour’s Peterborough candidate Lisa Forbes liked a racist Facebook post accusing Theresa May of having a “Zionist Slave Masters agenda” as recently as April – and previously welcomed a post indulging the bizarre conspiracy theory that Mossad and the CIA are behind Daesh – brings in to question her suitability for public office.

“Ms Forbes has now apologised, saying she had not seen these words, but this stretches the limits of credulity, especially given the high profile problems in Labour and the previous antisemitism scandals in Peterborough Labour circles, such as Alan Bull and last November’s resignation of two senior councillors, who said they had been pressured against when trying to complain about antisemitism.

“Ms Forbes also says she will seek antisemitism training. This is somewhat ironic given her previous rejection of the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

“We are fed up hearing that Labour opposes antisemitism while repeatedly hearing excuses that its members accidentally missed the racism that was staring them in the face.

“Unless Labour disowns Lisa Forbes as a candidate, it will only confirm the Party’s shameful descent into the racist mess for which they are now being investigated by the EHRC.”

The latest scandal comes just days after senior official Pete Willsman was suspended over alleged anti-Semitic comments caught on tape.

In recorded comments branded as “disgusting” and “vile”, the member of Labour’s governing National Executive Committee, claimed that an “agent in the embassy” had infiltrated the party.

He also alleged that the embassy in London orchestrated a complaint supported by 68 rabbis that anti-Semitism was “widespread and severe” in Labour’s ranks.