John McDonnell has again refused to say sorry over his alleged comments calling for Esther McVey to be lynched.

The shadow chancellor has always insisted he was quoting other people so he has nothing to apologise for.

But after a recording of the comments made in 2014 emerged, Commons leader Andrea Leadsom branded it "truly evil".

Appearing on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, the shadow chancellor said he had not been quoting the comments approvingly.

"It was a stand up thing and I was saying, look, this is how rough politics is up there," he said.

In response to Ms Leadsom's remark, he said: "I'm surprised at Andrea. I like her, she's a good woman."

Mr McDonnell allegedly made the comments at a comedy night attended by Labour politicians on Remembrance Sunday in 2014.

In his comment he quoted a constituent who had said that Ms McVey should be lynched, a recording of which was later released.

Mr Marr asked the shadow chancellor if he wanted him to play the audio of the comments on the show, but the audio was not played.

Mr McDonnell replied: "You don't need to, I know exactly what was on it."

The shadow chancellor said he had previously "refuted completely" when MPs "misinterpreted it" and insisted he did "not wish harm to anybody".

Mr Marr asked Mr McDonnell if he would apologise to Ms McVey to which he replied: "I said then I did not support what was happening, of course I didn't support that.

"It is for those people who made that statement if they wish to make that apology."

Confronted with comments he had made in support of a new PFI hospital in his constituency, the Hayes and Harlington MP said: "It was the only show in time. That was the point I made time and time again in debates, you are forcing people into PFIs when they don't want them."

Mr Marr replied: "This is the absolute dilemma, you are against PFI in principle but when you get a hospital in your own constituency you are in favour of it."

Many people took to Twitter to criticise Mr Marr’s decision to not play the recording.

Michael Ashley wrote: “That’s pathetic. Andrew Marr didn’t play the Esther McVey audio because McDonnell told him not to.”

Andrew R Finch accused Mr Marr of allowing Mr McDonnell to run the show.

Another person wrote: “Shocking language from McDonnell online. All the smooth words on Marr don't hide the ghastly comments he's made”.

However some people praised Mr Marr’s interview with Mr McDonnell.

Daniel J Kind said: “John McDonnell refuses to be tricked into admitting to saying ( not quoting) something he didn't on”.

