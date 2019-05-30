You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Man asks woman to pay him back for drinks he bought her after they didn't go home together on night out

Evening Standard Katy Clifton
A woman has said she is “retiring from nights out” after a man she met in a club asked her to transfer him money for the drinks he bought her because they did not go home together.

Chlo Matthews shared messages sent from a man she had met in a club during a night out in Hull on Friday night.

The student paramedic wrote: “So a guy bought me a drink when I was out last night and I gave him my number and… Chlo Matt is officially retiring from nights out.”

The screenshot of the messages shows a man, saved as Danny from Atik, starting the conversation by double-checking it was definitely Ms Matthews’ number.

After clarifying she was the women in the “denim dress”, the man boldly asks for a refund for the drinks he bought her because they “didn’t go home together”.

He wrote: “Could you transfer me for those drinks I bought you last nite since we didn’t go home togeva wasn’t really worth my time was it lol x (sic).”

The tweet has gone viral, with more than 62,000 likes and 9,000 retweets, and Ms Matthews has since confirmed she did not transfer the man a penny.

Thousands also replied to the tweet, with one person writing: “Hope you told him to jog on.”

Another suggested: “Invoice him for the time you spent talking to him and deduct the drinks bill from it.”

“This is a joke surely? Is this what society has come to,” one asked, while another person wrote: “Imagine his demands had you gone for a meal.”

