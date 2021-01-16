Man held on suspicion of murder after woman found fatally injured in east London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in east London.

Police were called to an address in Whitechapel, Tower Hamlets just before 8.30am on Sunday after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman.

The woman, thought to be in her 30s or 40s, was found unresponsive. Police administered CPR until paramedics from the London Ambulance Service arrived but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She is believed to have suffered a number of injuries including stab wounds.

The Metropolitan Police said a man, thought to be in his 30s, was arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder and is in custody at an east London police station.

The woman and the man are believed to have been known to each other.

Detectives believe they know the identity of the woman and are working to inform her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled to establish the cause of death.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call the incident room on 02083453865, or call 101/ tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD1612/21 Jan.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.