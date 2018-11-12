Margaret Thatcher on long list to be face of new £50 note

© Provided by Local News RSS EN-GB

Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has been named on a long list of scientists nominated to be the new face of the £50 note.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced earlier this year that the new polymer note will celebrate British achievement in science.

The Tory politician studied chemistry at Oxford and worked as a research scientist for food company J Lyons before becoming the UK's first female Prime Minister - meaning she is eligible for the list.

Alan Turing, Ada Lovelace and Rosalind Franklin also made the initial list of suggestions for the new note.

Mrs Thatcher's exact contribution to science is unknown and a story that the former PM helped invent soft-serve ice cream is widely regarded as a myth.

The list also features Professor Stephen Hawking, Dorothy Hodgkin and Frederick Sanger, as well as Magnus Pyke and Marie Stopes.

Who are the front runners? Professor Stephen Hawking, theoretical physicist and cosmologist Dorothy Hodgkin, chemist who worked on the structure of penicillin and vitamin B12 Alan Turing, the father of theoretical computer science and a pioneer of artificial intelligence Ada Lovelace, regarded by some as having been the first computer programmer Rosalind Franklin, who inspired the discovery of the double-helix structure of DNA Frederick Sanger, biochemist who won two Nobel prizes

People are being asked to make suggestions via the bank's website of an eminent late scientist from fields such as biology, astronomy and medical research.

If they are British, no longer living and are not fictional, then they are in with a chance.

Since the selection process was launched on November 2, the bank has received a total of 174,112 nominations, but the names have not yet been considered by the Banknote Character Advisory Committee.

The public has until December 14 to continue nominating characters.

The note will be the last upgraded to a plastic polymer version, with the £20 no longer being manufactured out of paper from 2020 when it will be replaced by a design featuring artist JMW Turner.

The new £50 will replace the current paper note which features industrial revolution pioneers Matthew Boulton and James Watt.