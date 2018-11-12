Matthew Hedges lands back in the UK: pardoned British academic thanks his ‘brave and strong’ wife after he touches down at Heathrow following release from UAE prison

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited Hedges2611-12.jpg

British academic Matthew Hedges has thanked his “brave and strong” wife as he touched down in Heathrow following his release from a UAE prison.

Mr Hedges, 31, was granted a presidential pardon from a life term for allegedly spying on security operations in the UAE.

He said: “I don’t know where to begin with thanking people for securing my release.

“I have not seen or read much of what has been written over the past few days but Dani tells me the support has been incredible. Thank you so much to the British Embassy and the FCO for their efforts in ensuring I arrived safely back home.

"I could not have done this without Daniela, I hear her face is everywhere!

"She is so brave and strong, seeing her and my family after this ordeal is the best thing that could have happened. I thank you all once again, this is very surreal."

Matthew Hedges pictured with his wife ( AFP /Getty Images)

Mr Hedges was convicted for spying after a brief court hearing last week, sparking a diplomatic storm.

He arrived at Heathrow airport early this morning, 24 hours after he was freed from prison.

Mr Hedges' wife Daniela Tejada said that having her husband back was "overwhelming."

She told Sky News: "It's overwhelming, of course i'm elated about it but also it's the kind of thing that no one ever prepares you for.

No one ever prepared me to face this situation let alone celebrate it so I am just happy to have him back."

Mr Hedges' release was announced on Monday during a press conference (EPA)

On Monday, she denied claims that he had been spying on security operations in the UAE.

"In my heart, I know what Matt is, he’s a PhD researcher.

"His colleagues know it, and his family know it and hundreds of academics round the world know it. The most important thing now is that we will have him back home."

Mr Hedges was kept in solitary confinement for months and suffered panic attacks.

Just minutes before the pardon was announced, UAE government spokesman Jabel Al Lamki showed journalists a video of Mr Hedges which purportedly showed him confessing to being a “captain” in MI6 researching which military systems the UAE was buying.

He claimed Mr Hedges, originally from Exeter, had been gathering information from “targets” using two different identities.

“He was part-time PhD researcher, part-time businessman, but he was 100 per cent a full-time secret service operative,” alleged Mr Al Lamki.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt yesterday welcomed the news of his release.

Mr Hedges returned to the UK on Tuesday ( AFP /Getty Images)

He said: "We never saw any evidence for these charges against Matthew Hedges and we made that clear. The UAE authorities, to their credit, have been willing to listen to us in the last few days.

“Matthew Hedges is coming home.”

Professor Stuart Corbridge, vice-chancellor of Durham University, said: “We are absolutely delighted to learn the news of Matt’s impending release.

“It is paramount that he is now allowed to return home to Daniela and his family as quickly and safely as possible.

“We will continue to offer Matt’s family our full support in the aftermath of this traumatic ordeal and we will be thrilled to welcome him back to the Durham University community.”