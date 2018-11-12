Meghan Markle returns to kitchen to see Grenfell survivors as cookbook is hailed a success

Watch: Meghan Markle's Grenfell visit to celebrate cookbook [Mirror]

The Duchess of Sussex today visited the community kitchen set up for victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster to see how funds raised by the best- selling cookbook she helped create have made a difference.

Meghan, 37, who came up with the idea of Together: Our Community Cookbook was shown how proceeds from book sales had transformed the facility. The Hubb Community Kitchen in north Kensington, close to the scene of the devastating blaze, has now been completely redesigned and re-fitted.

It also now opens seven days a week instead of just two. Cooks using the kitchen can gain food hygiene qualifications so they can start their own projects, benefiting others in the community.

Meghan, expecting her first child, came up with the idea for the cookbook in January after going to the kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim cultural heritage centre where a group of women came together to cook in the aftermath of the fire.





She has continued to visit them over the following months and today met the women as they prepared fresh meals for the local community.

The duchess, wearing a dress and coat by Club Monaco, said “it’s so nice to see you” as she arrived. She was greeted by Abdurahman Sayed, from the Al Manaar centre, and also warmly hugged Zaheera Sufyaan, the kitchen co- ordinator and one of her collaborators on the book.

She was shown how they now cook 200 meals a day to deliver to local groups, including old people’s homes, homeless shelters and women’s refuges. The duchess was also told about some of the planned new outreach projects from the kitchen, which will also be funded by proceeds from the cookbook sales.

Supported by The Royal Foundation and published by Penguin Random House, it became a bestseller after it was published in September and features more than 50 recipes. UK sales have so far raised £210,000, with 39,000 copies sold and thousands more set to be bought in the run-up to Christmas. It reached No 1 on the Amazon book chart within hours, and has appeared in the Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller lists.

The duchess said when it was launched: “I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen — your warmth, your kindness, and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was.” The visit came as the Duchess of York today revealed she was “thinking of Diana” when she arrived at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May. She told Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain: “The minute I started to walk, I was thinking of Diana in my heart. I felt really happy for my friend Diana.”

