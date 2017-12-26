You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Mike Huckabee compares Donald Trump to Winston Churchill: British MPs lash out at former governor’s ‘nonsense’ comparison

Evening Standard logo Evening Standard 5 hrs ago Patrick Grafton-Green

British MPs have lashed out at former US governor Mike Huckabee after he compared President Donald Trump to Sir Winston Churchill.

Mr Huckabee, who was governor of Arkansas for 11 years, tweeted that like the US President, Churchill was “hated by his own party, opposition party, and press”.

He also compared former president Barack Obama to Neville Chamberlain, who was Prime Minister when the Nazis rose to power in Germany and was best known for his foreign policy of appeasement.

He wrote: “Churchill was hated by his own party, opposition party, and press. Feared by King as reckless, and despised for his bluntness.

“But unlike Neville Chamberlain, he didn't retreat. We had a Chamberlain for 8 yrs; in @realDonaldTrump we have a Churchill.”

And MPs across all parties were quick to challenge Mr Huckabee on social media.

Tory MP Tobias Elwood directed Mr Huckabee to fellow MP Sir Nicholas Soames, who is a grandson of Churchill.

He wrote on Twitter: "Ummm...Governor Huckabee ...could I invite you to Westminster and meet my very good friend @NSoames who knows a thing or two about this.

"I know he will take you under his wing - and you will emerge much the wiser."

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron pointed out Churchill's liberal leanings, saying: "Churchill to Dennis Healey "Me? I'm a liberal, always have been" so, that's one difference... but I can't be bothered to correct the rest of this nonsense."

Donald Trump, Winston Churchill are posing for a picture © Provided by Independent Print Limited

Meanwhile Labour MP Chuka Umunna simply said: "Governor, our grandparents fought the Nazis with Winston Churchill. They knew Churchill and relayed his greatness to future generations. He was one of our greatest Prime Ministers.

"Your President in no way shape or form comes close to being the leader that Churchill was."

Others in the US and across the world were quick to take Mr Huckabee to task.

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt wrote: "Comparing Donald Trump to Winston Churchill establishes Mike Huckabee as a history ignoramus for the ages. What a clown."

Conservative MP from Norway Kristian Tonning Riise‏ said: "Sure. Churchill served his country 55 years in parliament, 31 years as a minister and 9 as pm.

"He was present in 15 battles and received 14 medals of bravery. He was one of history's most gifted orators and won the Nobel Literature Prize for his writing. Totally same thing..."

And comedy writer Daniel Maier reacted by writing a tweet in the style of Mr Trump himself.

Mr Trump is expected to visit the UK in February for the opening of the new US embassy in London.

However neither the White House nor Downing Street have confirmed the visit.

Go to MSN Home

More in News

Up Next

More in News

AdChoices
AdChoices

More from Evening Standard

Evening Standard
Evening Standard
More from Evening Standard
image beaconimage beaconimage beacon